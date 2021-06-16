Pamplin Media Group – Downtown Oregon City Hires Actor to Manage Municipal Elevator





Sam Levi Munger to establish a visitor services program in a unique public “vertical street”. Downtown Oregon City Association officials recently hired Sam Levi Munger to manage the operations of the historic municipal elevator and to establish a visitor services program on the city’s unique public “vertical street”. According to the official job description, the Manager of Elevator and Visitor Services is responsible for the smooth operation of the facility year round, seven days a week. The $ 33,000 to $ 35,000 per year position is covered. by Oregon City taxpayers through a contract with DOCA since 2017. Munger said her predecessor, Carrie Crook, who is best known for her efforts to secure the “free elevator” sign placed in the public library, it is “leaving big shoes to fill” in the work which gives him the daily pleasure of getting to know the inhabitants of Oregon City, of meeting people from all walks of life and all walks of life. “Over time, I even started to think of some regulars as friends,” Munger said. “But of course, it’s always a pleasure to meet new faces, whether they’re from Buffalo or Budapest.” Munger said the best part of the job is being a part of the story and learning something new every day. On Friday, June 18 at noon, he will host an elevator event celebrating the life of Sarah Chase. “She may be best known for her battle with the city over the elevator placed primarily in her front yard, but we hope to shine a light on other aspects of her life as well,” Munger said. On Remembrance Day, Munger moved into an apartment on Washington Street, in part to be within walking distance of his work on the elevator. Munger, who used Sam Levi as a stage name, first came to Oregon City around 2010 to enter the acting program at Clackamas Community College. He grew up in Battle Ground, Washington, and had never heard of Oregon City before that time. “There are many theater programs at community colleges in the Portland metropolitan area, but the CCC was and still is the only one to offer the opportunity to gain professional and hands-on work experience in the field during the summers with the Clackamas Repertory Theater, ”Munger mentioned. He then worked with CRT, mainly as an actor (“Good People” in 2014, “One Slight Hitch” in 2016 and “Sense & Sensibility” in 2018) but he also worked on several productions as a stage manager, boxer office manager or house manager. He worked as an artist in residence at the CCC for two school years from 2014 to 2016. You depend on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Good local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos