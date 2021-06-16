Did you know that Mahesh Babu cannot read or write in Telugu? Some fun facts about the actor you need to know





Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, affectionately known as Mahesh Babu, is one of the most popular actor-producers in India. He has a massive fan base and his films are immensely popular. Over the past two decades, Mahesh Babu has worked in over 40 films and amassed numerous awards, including eight Nandi Awards and the International Indian Film Academy Award. The actor also owns a production house called Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainments. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy film Sarileru Neekevvaru, where he played the role of an officer in the Indian Army. The film was a box office success and won over 260 crore in the world. He also worked as a producer in an upcoming Telugu film, Major, which is slated for release on July 2, 2021. Here are some interesting facts about Mahesh Babu that you should know: Mahesh Babu is a child star He was born to popular actor and filmmaker Krishna, who has appeared in over 350 films. His older brother Ramesh Babu is also an actor turned producer. Tamil actors Karthi and Vijay are his childhood friends Famous Tamil actor Karthi was Mahesh’s classmate while Tamil superstar Vijay was his childhood playmate.

His films recorded top TRP ratings on television The Srimanthudu actor has the highest TRP rating on television. His Telugu films dubbed into Hindi also achieved high TRP ratings on Hindi movie channels. 18 movies dubbed in hindi 18 of his Telugu films have been dubbed into Hindi. Some of them include Pokiri, Athadu, Dookudu, and Okkadu. One of the highest paid brand endorsers in the country He is one of the highest paid celebrities and one of the few actors in the South to endorse a national brand. Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sea Front Mumbai House is for Rent, for 4 lakh per month: report Its philanthropic side For years, Mahesh Babu has been involved in various philanthropic activities, including charities promoting women’s rights and helping poor children. Mahesh Babu cannot read Telugu In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Mahesh Babu revealed that growing up in Chennai, he had not learned to read and write Telugu. However, he speaks fluently and learns his dialogues by listening to his directors tell him about it.

