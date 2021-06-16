Lisa Banes dead after hit and run: ‘Gone Girl’ actor was 65





Lisa Banes, an actress who appeared in “Gone Girl,” “A Cure for Wellness” and more, died Monday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident 10 days earlier in New York City. She was 65 years old. On June 4, Banes was struck by a person riding a scooter on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Variety. The driver was driving north on Amsterdam Avenue and turned on a red light. The scooter struck Banes as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue near Lincoln Center with the pedestrian signal in her favor. She was taken to Mount Sinai Saint Luke Hospital in critical condition, suffering from head trauma. The driver fled the location, continuing north, an NYPD spokesperson said. No arrests were made in connection with the accident and the investigation is still ongoing. “We are heartbroken by the tragic and senseless death of Lisa,” manager David Williams said in a statement. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and more to her wife, family and friends. We were lucky to have it in our lives. “Lisa’s brother, Evan Sinclair, and sister-in-law, Hallie Atkinson, and I were by her side for the past 10 days, along with dear and loving friends,” Banes’ wife Kathryn Kranhold said in a statement. “We appreciate the love, support and prayers from all of you across the country. Lisa was listening. We would like to express our undying gratitude to the medical staff at Mount Sinai Morningside for their expertise and empathy. We look forward to celebrating Lisa, her life and her work, in New York City this fall. “ Since the 1980s, Banes has starred in various films, TV shows, and plays. She played Marybeth Elliott, the mother of Rosamund Pike’s character Amy Ellioty and step-mother of Ben Affleck’s Nick Dunne, in David Fincher’s 2014 film “Gone Girl”. The film won four nominations. Golden Globes, including Best Director for Fincher and an Oscar nomination for Pike for Best Actress. Banes has also appeared in “A Cure for Wellness” by Gore Verbinski in 2016, “Legally Blondes”, “Brothel”, “Freedom Writers”, “Combustion” and “Dragonfly”, among others. On television, Banes has appeared in “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill”, “Son of the Beach”, “The King of Queens”, “Six Feet Under”, “One Life to Live”, “Nashville”, ” Royal Pains ”and many more.







