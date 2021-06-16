Bollywood stars who would be perfect for ‘Loki’ remake





After a successful premiere, the second episode of Loki is here. The Marvel Cinematic Universe show will see Loki emerge from his brother’s shadow after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the stubborn, arrogant and mischievous main character, Loki, and is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron. While waiting for the release of new episodes, here is a list of the stars of B-town who would do justice to a remake of the series. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as LOKI Actor Tom Hiddleston, who returns as the main LOKI character, has previously spoken (with the famous King Khan et al pose) about his love for Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. Imagine watching Bollywoods Badshaah portray your favorite Marvel anti-hero! Bollywood actor and serial prankster, Ranveer Singh would be the perfect god of mischief! Also, an avid fan of the Marvel superhero franchise, the versatility of Indian idols has the potential to make audiences love and hate him at the same time, just like the main character Loki. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal as Mobius The intensity and eccentricity that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings to the screen would be perfect for the role of Mobius M, an agent of the Time Variance Authority. Plus, seeing Nawaz’s chemistry with Ranveer or Shah Rukh Khan as Mobius replaces and partners with Loki would be quite entertaining! Another actor known for his intensity (and good looks) is Vicky Kaushal who could do Mobiuss’ character justice by bringing his charismatic and suave personality to the table. The superstar has captured hearts with her fabulous performances so far and is sure to delight all fans of this avatar. Taapsee Pannu and Sushmita Sen as Ravonna Renslayer Versatile icon, Taapsee, could precede the court as a VAT judge with his ability to order a piece. She would play a very commendable officer who rose through hard work and would play the role of T. Another actor who could play Ravonna would be the eloquent talent, Sushmita Sen, who is known for her strong personality. Her charismatic on-screen presence and courage says a lot about how she would have a perfect understanding of an official who holds the reins of the law. Lara Dutta and Sonakshi Sinha as a B-15 fighter Lara Dutta isn’t one to shy away from the role of an officer, her powerful on-screen presence would provide the perfect Indian touch to the role of Hunter B-15 played by Wunmi Mosaku. Bollywood’s most beloved, Sonakshi Sinha would be an ideal choice to play the role of Commander, Hunter B-15 with the greatest of ease. It is her dynamism on the screen that would make her enemies fear to attack her and she would be able to offer a powerful portrait of the leader of TVA. Loki broadcasts weekly on Disney + Hotstar Premium and Disney + Hotstar VIP, where it is also available in Hindi. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

