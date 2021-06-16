Entertainment
‘Loki’ episode 2 recap: the god of mischief transforms into a mind hunter
SPOIL ALERT: Don’t read on if you haven’t yet watched “Loki” Season 1, Episode 2, streaming now on Disney Plus.
One of the God of Mischief’s many pleasures having his own standalone series is that we not only get to admire Tom Hiddleston’s acting chops, but also see him dance happily and manically right before the whole ancient city of Pompeii is washed away by lava. In Episode 1 of Disney Plus and Marvel Studios’ “Loki”, viewers got to familiarize themselves with The Time Variance Authority (TVA) and its futuristic office hub, and see this new territory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Loki’s eyes.
During Episode 2, much of this world-building was put on hold for tense time travel adventures while using Loki’s “Mindhunter” abilities to catch a more evil version of himself. The episode also focused on the blossoming bromance between Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the trickster that the agent is sure he can somehow reform. He dove deep into Nexus Events (emphasizing the importance of knowing these terms as Marvel fans, given that the concept is referenced in both “Loki” and “WandaVision”) and showed more of this. that the TVA actually does to protect the sacred chronology from “chaotic alterations of a predetermined outcome”. Plus, the reason Mobius loves jet skis so much has been revealed (a healthy moment).
There was a lot learned in this episode, but so many more questions “took off” in Episode 2. Here are the most important:
How did the TVA agents not understand Loki’s “time branch of the apocalypse” theory in advance?
Calling the Marvel Bluff: The TVA agents were absolutely aware of Loki’s flaw as they know anything and everything about the sacred timeline and its deviations. So, they should also have had at least some idea of the issues they could (potentially) get away with without messing up the order of things – like taunting the villagers just seconds before Pompeii’s tragic volcanic erasure.
Loki explained this “new theory” in the second episode as follows, “So let’s just say your salad is Asgard.… I could go down to Asgard before Ragnarok caused its complete destruction, and I could do whatever I wanted. . I could, say, push the Hulk off the Rainbow Bridge. There he is! And I could set the palace on fire too. I can do whatever I want, and it would never matter. ‘against the imperatives of timeline.… It could be any apocalypse. It could be a tidal wave, it could be a meteor, or it could be a volcano or a supernova. If everything and everyone around is destined for you for imminent destruction, nothing I say or do will matter as the timeline is not going to branch out as it is destroyed.
How Mobius et co. did not understand that beats me. Are they so obsessed with being good bureaucrats that they’ve created their own blind spots? Perhaps this is why Loki is so valuable despite the risks he poses to VAT – he is able to understand that The Variant lurks in apocalypses, committing malicious intent undetected.
What is the significance of Roxxcart?
It seems extremely likely that the spooky and enlightened supermarket in which Loki entered a cock measuring contest with Loki 2.0 and the faces of possessed victims, to put it bluntly, is owned by Roxxon Energy Corporation. (You get it? Roxxcart, Roxxon.) The huge fictional gas conglomerate has made regular appearances, by name or on stage, both in Marvel Comics and in the Marvel series and films, including “Agent Carter” and “Agents”. of SHIELD ”from ABC. the “Iron Man” trilogy, “Cloak & Dagger” from Freeform, “Daredevil” from Netflix and “The Runaways” from Hulu. Whenever the oil industry giant has made his way, on screen or on the page, Roxxon has always been nefarious and at odds with superheroes. If The Variant is handing out candy (Kablooie chewing gum) at Nexus events sold at Roxxcart between 2047 and 2051, then the incorporation of Roxxon’s evil links was conscientious – and one that should have greater significance in the series.
“It’s real” – what is real ?!
As Loki assessed his time-traveling and shape-shifting opponent, somewhere between the aisle of pet supplies and discount hurricane azaleas, VAT agent Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane ) was found by Mobius and co. She didn’t appear to be injured physically, but mentally she was shaken, constantly repeating, “That’s right, that’s right” while rocking back and forth. What caused this agent to spiral? And does the “it” she was referring to a person, place or thing? Episode 2 didn’t give us much clarity, but there may be more menacing forces than “The Variant.”
Why is Lady Loki determined to destroy the sacred timeline?
“Loki, am I your… lady?” In a juicy reveal that echoed Darth Vader’s reveal in “Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back,” the variant shroud was removed and we got our first glimpse of Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino), the mistress of mischief with the golden horns and everything. What is its beef with Time-Keepers or VAT? Aside from the fact that she is on the run from the omnipotent organization, LL’s motives have yet to be disclosed. She silently passed through a time portal followed by Loki before details of her delicate time manipulation ploy could be revealed. What we do know is that, in the comics, Lady Loki is just t
The female version of Loki (and she is also canonically fluid and pansexual). During his appearance in Marvel’s “Dark Reign” comics from 2008-2009, LL colluded with villains like Norman Osborn (aka The Green Goblin), Emma Frost, Namor, and Doctor Doom. Keeping up hope that any of these top villains make their way into “Loki” may be futile, but Lady Loki’s official introduction into the televised Marvelverse could pave the way for “X-Men” characters and “Fantastic Four” to pop in the future.
Did Loki really betray Mobius to go out and do some shenanigans with Lady Loki, or is it a ruse? What’s his game plan?
* Extreme voice of Owen Wilson * Wow, what a cliffhanger! After trying to bond with Mobius for most of the episode, Loki shot a Loki and stopped with his new friend / foe, effectively betraying Mobius and the rest of the VAT agents who trusted him. But then again, what did they expect with the Prince of Lies? It appeared (at least for now) that there was a loophole in this budding partnership. It’s worth noting, however, that Loki hinted at the start of the episode that there’s a lot more to it than it looks – he’s “10 steps ahead” of TVA, and he’s playing at. his own game, all along.
Fingers crossed that Loki set off at sunset with Mobius on a jet ski.
New episodes of “Loki” air Wednesdays on Disney Plus.
picture credit
