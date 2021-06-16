California Reopens With Jackpots, Hollywood Flair | Life and entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Welcome back, California.

San Francisco has announced the return of its iconic cable cars. Disneyland has opened its doors to foreign tourists. And Governor Gavin Newsom marked the day with Hollywood flair, visiting Universal Studios to celebrate the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions and what he called the “complete reopening of the economy of the Golden States on Tuesday” .

California has turned the page. Let’s all celebrate this remarkable milestone, an exuberant, maskless Newsom said from an outdoor scene at Universal Studios Hollywood, where he hosted a game show style selection out of 10 residents to receive $ 1.5 million each, just for getting vaccinated. Today is a day to reconnect with strangers, loved ones, family members. Hug people.

Life-size Minions, Avengers and other movie mascots danced and cheered during the festivities to mark what Newsom called a new day for California, which was the first state in the country to order a coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 and is among the last to fully reopen. President Joe Biden encouraged on Tuesday nationwide 4th of July celebrations to mark the effective return of the country to normal.

As of midnight, California lifted most of its pandemic restrictions, meaning there are no more state rules on physical distancing or capacity limits at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, museums, amusement parks, stadiums or elsewhere. Masks are no longer required for people vaccinated in most settings, although businesses and counties may still require them along with other restrictions.

The Democratic governor pointed to the more than 40 million doses of the vaccine given to more than 70% of adults in the states and the resulting drop in cases as the reason for the reopening. California currently has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, below 1%.

Reopening doesn’t necessarily mean people will immediately flock to places and events they’ve already packed or that businesses will choose to return to full capacity.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced that the city’s iconic cable cars will resume operation in August, after being shut down at the start of the pandemic. In front of the cable car stop at Fisherman’s Wharf at Cafe Buena Vista, manager Larry Silva said he wanted them to restart sooner, but that’s what we get. “

The cafe famous for its Irish Coffee derives most of its business from tourists aboard the iconic carts that stop outside. He reopened his bar on Tuesday for the first time in 15 months. Before the pandemic, the bar sold 2,000 Irish coffees a day, Silva said.

I look forward to a really strong summer and to seeing more tourists from outside, he said.

Tourism has been among the industries hardest hit during the pandemic, and businesses want to make up for lost time.

Disneyland on Tuesday welcomed out-of-state visitors for the first time since it closed in March 2020. It was closed for months until it opened this spring to California residents only.

The famous park is also removing many of its other restrictions, such as temperature controls and face coverings for vaccinated guests.

Among the many maskless at Disneyland was Dominique Vazquez, who was on day two of visiting the park and loved the change.

The no mask is great. It’s great, “said Vazquez. It was very difficult yesterday to walk in the park with the mask on. You are sweating. You can’t breathe.”

At a bagel store in Huntington Beach, customers flocked for breakfast on Tuesday, most still wearing masks as employees handed out juice and bagels behind a plastic divider.

I think I’ll wait and see how it goes, said Anna Yam, 39, who wore a face cover while pushing her young son in a stroller. For now, she has no plans to change her routine: Shell wears masks inside even though she has had the hang of it.

Gyms have taken a variety of approaches. In Sacramento, Midtown Fitness & Boxing dropped its mask tenure on Tuesday, but the few clients inside were still holding their masks or wearing them around their chins.

I’m just tiptoeing, said Judy Bratman, 65, who was visiting from Los Angeles, as she watched her adult daughter practice in a boxing ring. I’m glad the economy is coming back. This is all good. I’m just a little careful.

At Urban Fitness Oakland, they check vaccination cards.

If you want to train indoors without a mask, great. We’re just asking to see the map, ”owner Noah Kinner said.

Newsom warned that the virus has not completely disappeared and that enthusiasm for the reopening needs to be tempered with vigilance.

More people have tested positive for the virus in California (3.8 million and over) and more people have died (63,000 and over) than anywhere else in the country, although the country’s most populous state has a per capita death rate lower than most.

Newsom urged more people to get vaccinated and honored a few lucky Californians who have already been vaccinated in the grand finale of the nation’s largest vaccine incentive program. The 10 winners of a $ 15 million jackpot Tuesday were the last to be selected in a $ 116 million COVID-19 lottery that also gave out $ 50,000 to 30 winners and numerous $ 50 gift cards.

Before announcing the winners, Newsom called frontline intensive care nurse Helen Cordova, who was the first in California to receive the vaccine in mid-December.

I feel so moved, excited, full of hope, Cordova said, as Universal Studios’ giant globe spun behind her. Looking back now and seeing where we were at, it’s a little strange but also encouraging and exciting to see how far we’ve come.

The ups and downs of the pandemic have seen California go from being successful to the U.S. epicenter of the virus. California businesses were just starting to reopen last June when cases started to rise and restrictions were re-imposed.

At the end of summer, California was rushing towards a deadly winter wave.

We have seen many more deaths than we ever would have liked to see. We held too many hands because families weren’t able to, Cordova said.

Associated Press editors John Antczak in Los Angeles, Amy Taxin in Orange County, Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.