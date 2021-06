Why Megan Boone Leaves As Liz Keen

The blacklist strikes out an original actor, as Megan Boone is set to quit the show after eight years playing the FBI rookie agent-turned-fugitive Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen. By deadline, the actor is expected to leave the series in the Season 8 finale on Wednesday, June 23. This news comes after a dramatic season for Liz. At the start of the season, she attempted the life of her former ally Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington (played by James Spader). She then spent much of the season on the run, with the actor missing nine consecutive episodes until his return. at NBC show in early April. Why Megan Boone is leaving The blacklist? The actor left the series to work on other projects and let the directors know that he was leaving well before the series was renewed for season 9, giving the team enough time to write an exit for his character. So far, his next project has not been revealed. Earlier this year, however, the actor appeared in his first non-Blacklist role since 2018 when she starred in an Amazon episode The Underground Railroad. Her Instagram post announcing her role also hinted that she was up for a new creative challenge. She wrote: “It’s from a few paragraphs of the #colsonwhitehead novel. After reading it (and catching my breath) I wrote people to adapt it and ended up doing these scenes in the Episode 2 of the series. It’s the kind of creative challenge I’ve always wanted, and I’m so proud to be a breath in the body of this epic masterpiece. ” [sic] So far, the actor hasn’t posted anything about his departure from the series. Earlier in June, however, she released footage confirming that she had completed filming for Season 8, meaning she has now filmed her final appearance on the series. The footage featured a closing night attended by several of the show’s cast, but Spader was noticeably absent. As to exactly how Boone will leave the series, series creator Jon Bokenkamp dropped a few clues in a recent TV Insider interview. He said: “These last two episodes are kind of backing pieces. [With] the next episode, “Nachalo”, we’re going to go back to the very beginning and unbox the answers to eight years of questions … It might not be the end of the series, but it really is the end of a story we’ve been telling for eight years. “ With the release of Boone, three original cast members remain on the NBC show: Spader, actor Donald Ressler Diego Klattenhoff and Harold Cooper star Harry Lennix. The show was renewed in January for season 9. This makes The blacklist the third longest-running drama currently airing on NBC behind Law and Order: SVU and Chicago fire. The series will return in fall 2021 without Boone, when the show returns on Friday night. The blacklist Season 8 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on NBC.

