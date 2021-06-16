Music on the Green welcomes Tall Tall Trees | Culture & Leisure

Telluride Town Park isn’t the only place to see live music this weekend. As the Telluride Bluegrass Festival spans its second week, an important change this year due to the planning and finalization of the event during the COVID-19 Mountain Village pandemic is just as musical.

According to event organizer Denise Mongan of Beyond the Groove Productions and Club Red, the return of the free Music on the Green concert series to Reflection Plaza every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. has proven to be popular until now.

The first show last week went very well and drew a lot of people, she said. He was a good artist to start our series, as Freddy & Francine is a local favorite, highly regarded and has performed the series several times in the past. Overall, we were pleased with the response and feedback from our attendees and traders. The reactions were enthusiastic from the audience, the group and the team. Everyone was delighted to find Music on the Green, both musically and socially.

On Friday, the series will feature North Carolinas Tall Tall Trees, who is the pseudonym of multi-instrumentalist Mike Savino, who loops his sounds by creating one-man shows.

His musical style is described as psychedelic electric banjo music, with influences spanning Pink Floyd, Cat Stevens, Earl Scruggs and Bela Fleck. Savino is on tour to support his 2020 release and his fourth studio album, A Wave of Golden Things.

Savino, who records and produces his music himself, ditched the heavily layered textures of the 2017 Freedays for a more organic and stripped-down approach, leaving his distinct vocals and thoughtful lyrics as the centerpiece, according to his website’s bio album. , was written by David Gilbert. Despite the sparse arrangements, Savino still manages to evoke the sound imagery and pastoral landscapes that have often been the hallmarks of Tall Tall Trees albums. Each of the eight songs that make up A Wave of Golden Things suggests a world in itself.

Until September 10, the series, which is a partnership between the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association and Beyond the Groove Productions, recently finalized its programming. Artists this year include, in order of appearance, Jim Parker, Wildermiss, Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, West Side Joe and the Men of Soul, Cousin Curtiss, AJ Fullerton, Brue, Kevin McCarthy Trio, The Cordovas, Cary Morin Duo, Emily Scott Robinson and Daniel Rodriguez. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local businesses, and all events are rain or shine.

To learn more about the Music on the Green summer concert series, visit tmvoa.org or facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.

The concert series isn’t the only live music in Mountain Village that has excited Mongan, as well as audiences and artists, recently, as its Club Red at the Telluride Conference Center is the official venue for the NightGrass festivals.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to host these shows with Craig (Ferguson, festival organizer) and Planet Bluegrass. The NightGrass shows were filled with great music, well received by all and well attended like the concert series, she said. As Chris Thile said when I commented to him as he left the venue on Sunday night after his show, You must be tired, since you performed several times today. He replied, I’m ready to replay now.

And luckily for everyone, there are more late night shows this week. At press time Tuesday afternoon, $ 30 tickets for each show were still available at bluegrass.com. Doors open at 10 p.m. and each show begins at 11 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

As Mongan said, the music is not over yet.

We have four more amazing shows this week with Leftover Salmon on Wednesday night, Yonder Mountain String Band on Friday, Watchhouse’s Andrew Marlin on Saturday and The Del McCoury Band on Sunday, she said.

With the gondola, which is free to all runners, running until 2 a.m. on festival nights, going up the mountain after dark from the main stage allows fans to extend their Bluegrass slate.