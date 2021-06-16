Don’t worry everyone – Penguins are doing fine in Penguin Town





It’s a bit of an old retirement town, and the penguins arrived around 1985. So they weren’t there when a lot of the residents built their homes and moved to the area, says Christos. Simons Town’s infrastructure has largely protected penguins from natural predators like caracals and leopards and allowed them to thrive in urban settings. The city of penguins makes good use of this environment, reveling in the novelty of the penguins waddling around people’s homes and using the benevolence of human giants as deus ex machina. CITY OF PENGUIN. Cr. NETFLIX 2021 Just because the penguins of Simons Town have found a home doesn’t mean they have achieved total safety. Penguins, ridiculous and stout, are natural targets for agile predators who follow a high fat diet. Every nature documentary that covers penguins must choose between representing the grim realities of the food chain or sparing its viewers the prospect of a black, white and red slaughter. The city of penguinsluckily opted for the sanitized version. I just know from the reviews I’ve seen online that no one wants to see anything bad happen to a penguin. I think with the year that we’ve all had, we need a wellness story, and that’s it, says Christos. The city of penguins is not without drama. Some birds visibly disappear, while others face a team of penguin bullies the doc dubbed The Car Park Gang. But for the most part everything is beautiful and nothing hurts The city of penguins. In part, that’s because the documentary cast a wide net to find the most intriguing wildlife stories possible. Christos and his team began by surveying 80 different nests across town, then tracked those nests every day for some juicy penguin drama, before narrowing them down to five particularly charismatic penguin families. Patton Oswalts’ storytelling gives the penguin clans unique names to better follow them, many of which come from the filmmakers themselves.

