Showtime takes over the American series Gigolo with Jon Bernthal | Entertainment





Showtime gave a series of pickups to the drama American gigolo of Ray donovans David Hollander and Featured Producer Jon bernthal (The punisher). Written and directed by Hollander, the series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer who previously produced the 1980 film on which the series is based. Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed join Bruckheimer as executive producers of the project. The Paramount Television Studios production is a current reimagining of the film starring Richard Gere. Bernthal takes on the iconic role of Julian Kaye, who is reintroduced 15 years after his arrest for murder as he tries to find his place in the modern Los Angeles sex industry. At the same time, Hell seeks the truth about the setup that sent him to jail and reconnects with his one true love, Michelle (Gretchen Mol). Joining Bernthal and Mol in the series are Homicide Detective Sunday (Rosie ODonnell), Isabelle (Lizzie Brocher), heir to the prostitution ring, Richard Stratton (Leland Orser), self-made billionaire, Lorenzo, Julian’s best friend (Wayne brady), and a younger version of Julian named Johnny (Gabriel LaBelle). If you haven’t fallen for Jon Bernthal yet, get ready, said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks. Jon absolutely owns the screen with his searing, brooding, and vulnerable performance in this contemporary version of American gigolo. Writer / director David Hollander brilliantly reinvents the alluring original film, confronting the mystery, euphoria and danger of our deepest desires. Bernthal’s previous TV credits include The walking dead,The punisher, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, daredevil, and Crowd city among others. He is expected to appear in the highly anticipated Soprano prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark Later this year. American gigolo, to be determined, the time of the show

