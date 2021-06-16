Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar sets release date for Toofan







Farhan Akhtar in “Toofan”

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is the latest celebrity to pull his film out of a COVID-imposed hibernation to announce Toofan’s release date. The sports film, which sees Akhtar playing a boxer, will be released on Amazon Prime Video in mid-July. In a Twitter post, the actor revealed more details, posting: With humility, love and dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film Toofaan will be released on July 16. The film is directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, who previously directed Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The project had been on the back burner for months, since India was hit by the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, manufacturers announced that they were postponing the May 21 release after being shocked by the situation on the ground in India at the time. The situation in India is truly heartbreaking, and at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the gravity of the situation, we are fully focused on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and helping the wider community, Akhtar tweeted at the time. He added that Toofan was originally intended for a theatrical release in October 2020, but they were forced to transfer the film to a streaming platform instead. Toofan also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal and was filmed in the Dongri slums of Mumbai and the Gateway of India. A day earlier, Akshay Kumar also announced that the creators of Bell Bottom were set to release their film, except they were heading to theaters with the spy thriller, which will be released worldwide on July 27. We can expect more announcements to make headlines in the coming weeks as the situation in India improves.

