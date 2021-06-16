Jeffree Star is selling his Bel-Air Hidden Hills mansion for $ 20 million?





YouTuber Jeffree Star sells his new bel-air mansion and leaves California to spend some drama and focus on his sanity. The makeup mogul posted a new video on his YouTube channel, titled “Addressing My Sanity … Selling My House and Getting Help,” in which he revealed the listing of his condition in the gated community of Hidden Hills. A report from E! News also confirmed that Jeffree’s lavish mansion was put up for sale by him for $ 20 million. Jeffree puts Los Angeles home on all-star list after ‘horrific’ year of controversy and scandal Jeffree Star’s house had become one of the talking points last year and he kicked off 2020 with a “house tour” video of his Hidden Hills mansion. However, a year and a half after purchasing the property, which has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a 4,700 square foot garage that houses his collection of luxury cars, the 35-year-old decided to sell it and make it his second home in Wyoming, where he has lived for some time, his primary residence now. Yesterday, that is, June 15, 2021, the founder and CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics took to his Instagram account to announce the release of a new video on his YouTube channel, in which he spoke at length about feeling “alone” in his huge Hidden Hills home, revealed to deal with mental health. problems and talked about wanting to focus on self-love. He wrote: “Taking care of my sanity and letting you know about some huge life updates… being vulnerable is never easy but it’s about time.” Jeffree added, “I’m selling my LA house and I’m ready to heal.” Check out Jeffree Star’s Instagram post below: In his latest YT video, the former US singer-songwriter admitted he had recently gone through “major life changes,” including his much-talked-about breakup with longtime beau Nathan Schwandt, the loss of two of her beloved doggies and the still ongoing “drama” within the beauty community. On top of that, Jeffree also survived a fatal car crash in Wyoming in April that left him with a “broken” back for weeks. In his new emotional video, he said, “I have had so many silent personal struggles, public feuds and a lot of mental trauma. Caused by me, my past actions and the people in my past. losses and I heal slowly. “ Additionally, Jeffree Star has spoken of going into therapy for the first time since “high school.” He shared, “I’m finally ready to share that 2020 really nearly wiped me out. Last summer was one of the only times I’ve ever considered, ‘Do I have to be alive?’ And it was so heavy. ”The socialite added,“ I just wanted to share what I was going through and it was horrible. It got to a point where I really wanted to understand my brain, understand my emotions, and be in control. “ Jeffree said he sought help from a therapist after looking at her number for “months” before making the call. Elaborating on the same, he said: “Once I started going through everything and processing everything, it was like opening a safe.” However, he’s in a much better place now, as he mentioned, “I’m leaving that in the best place. I’m actually in a really good place mentally. I feel like I’m thriving.” He concluded by saying, “So, am I leaving California forever? Of course not. Am I moving to Wyoming for my primary residence? Absolutely, I love it there.” Watch Jeffree Star’s latest YouTube video below: IMAGE: A YOUTUBE IMAGE OF JEFFREE STAR Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos