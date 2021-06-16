Scullion “re-imagines” a classic song for Bloomsday

Veteran Irish band Scullion are celebrating Bloomsday by releasing a new version of one of their best-known songs with lyrics by James Joyce.

The fruit smells shop, which appeared on the folk rock group’s eponymous debut album in 1979, was an abstraction of the Odysseus the author’s work and now it has been set to music by Sonny Condell of Scullion, with a film specially commissioned by Myles O’Reilly of Arbutus Yarns.

Scullion shares a reimagined version of the song as part of The flower festival, which is taking place online this year due to the pandemic.

This reinvention of The fruit smells shop was born after an invitation to Condell from Darina Gallagher, director of the James Joyce Center in Dublin.

“In my role as Director of the James Joyce Center, I have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and appetite for Joyce, her literature and her heritage, from a truly global audience,” she said.

“As I began to think of another Bloomsday festival online, in these weirdest times, I had the courage to write to Sonny Condell and ask him if he would be interested in reimagining the Fruit smells shop for this audience. To my delight, Sonny responded positively and immediately got to work.

“For Bloomsday 2021, I have decided to celebrate Dublin, the place that so inspired Joyce’s writing and in its mind, the city that Joyce never really left. The fruit smells shop captures so much of the extraordinary energy of Joyce’s Dublin. I’m so happy to have been a small part of this wonderful new recording. “

The recording was captured at The Clinic studios in Dublin by David Anthony Curley and produced by Leon O’Neill. It features performances by Condell and his band mates, Robbie Overson and Philip King, with strings arranged by Gemma Doherty (Saint Sister) and performed by Crash Ensemble.

Speaking about the way the song was written in the late 70s, Condell said, “I think the songs are coming out of nowhere, either very quickly or after a long and painful period of trial and error. It seems to depend a lot on the mood, but it is very exciting when things are going well and you find out that you have given birth to something new.

“Sometimes when I try to write a song I get quite tired of my own lyric ideas and it was when I randomly opened a page of James Joyce Odysseus.

“Unusually for me, I was playing a few piano strings at the time (normally I use the guitar), opened up my copy on the piano and started trying to adapt the words to a melody in development.

But being invited by the James Joyce Center to do a new version of the song, somehow legitimized the creation of the song. I am very grateful to the company for their interest and support. “

Scullion had requested and received permission to use the segment when they first recorded the song in the late ’70s and the song will be featured on Scullion’s new album to be released this fall.

The new film is available from 7:00 a.m. on Bloomsday, Wednesday, June 16, online through the Other Voices / South Wind Blows YouTube channel.