Bollywood exes controversies | Like Raj Kundra, other celebrities whose exes created big problems after the split





The exes who created major problems for these Bollywood celebrities after the split Highlights Many relationships have fallen apart in Bollywood While some celebrity couples have separated amicably; some washed their dirty laundry in public As Raj Kundra Kavita’s ex-wife’s allegations against Shilpa Shetty go viral, here are more celebrities who have suffered similar trauma due to their exes Not all relationships end in a happy forever. Bollywood has witnessed several breakups, divorces, separations over the years. While some celebrity couples have parted ways on a friendly note; some made things extremely ugly by washing their dirty laundry in public. Raj Kundra’s controversial breakup with his first wife Kavita is one of the most recent examples of how exes can get in the way of life even after separation. When Raj married Shilpa Shetty in 2006, Kavita officially accused Shilpa of being a “housekeeper”. At the time, both Shilpa and Raj had chosen to keep a dignified silence on his allegations, but when his interview surfaced online a few days ago, Raj was unable to remain silent. For the first time, he shared his side of the story and claimed that he ended his marriage with Kavita, not because of Shilpa but because she allegedly had an “extramarital affair” with. his brother-in-law. Similar to this ex feud, here are some other celebrities whose former partners caused trouble even after the split. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship has been one of the hottest and most controversial affairs in Bollywood history. They were together a few years before they parted on a very bitter note, publicly. At the time, Aishwarya claimed that Salman made it difficult for her to live in peace after the split. Alleging that he would ‘mistreat’ her physically and mentally, Aishwarya said in an interview: ‘After we broke up he would call me and talk nonsense. He also suspected me of having affairs with my colleague. stars. I was related to everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving a mark. Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli TV actress Shweta Tiwari is struggling to deal with her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. She left her home after alleging that he had “harassed” her daughter Palak Tiwari. However, since Shweta and Abhinav have a 4-year-old son, Reyaansh, and the child is currently in Shweta’s care, Abhinav does everything to meet his son. Most recently, Shweta shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav attempting to ‘manhandle’ her while snatching their son from her arms. Although Shweta deleted the video within hours, it caused a stir on the internet. Abhinav, meanwhile, took to Instagram to make serious allegations against Shweta for making false accusations against him. Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia Preity and Ness had dated for five years until they separated in 2009. The two remained co-owners of the Kings XI Punjab team. However, in 2014, Preity filed a complaint against Ness, alleging that he threatened her during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. “(Ness) intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear because I was no one and only an actress and he is a powerful person… this aforementioned incident in Mumbai in the Wankhede stadium broke me and j ‘I’m afraid for my life, “she said in a statement. She later also filed an FIR against Ness on the grounds of “assault aimed at” outraging a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation. Things dragged on for a very long time before things calmed down and they parted ways both personally and professionally. Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan Although Hrithik never called Kangana a “girlfriend,” the latter made explosive statements regarding her alleged relationship with Hrithik. Beginning by publicly calling him an “ex idiot,” Kangana publicly stated how Hrithik betrayed his trust after promising to marry him. She also reportedly shared emails claiming they were sent by Hrithik. The allegations then turned into a heated legal battle with Hrithik slapping a libel against Kangana. The deal is yet to be concluded, but Kangana continues to dig into Hrithik on social media from time to time.







