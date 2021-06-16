Luminary Launches New Apple Podcast Subscription Channel | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 15, 2021– Star, a subscription podcast network, today launched a new channel on Apple Podcasts, making all Luminary Original podcasts available worldwide to Apple Podcast listeners in more than 170 countries. We’re excited to partner with Apple, the house that built podcasting, to bring our original content to millions of listeners around the world, said Simon Sutton, CEO of Luminary. When we founded Luminary, we believed it was important for listeners and creators to support premium podcast content by subscription. The distribution of our content on Apple podcasts is a critical step in achieving our vision, said Matt Sacks, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Luminary. The Luminary channel includes over 30 Luminary Original podcasts, including Under the Skin with Russell Brand, Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked, The C-Word with Lena Dunham, and Léon Neyfakhs Fiasco. The Luminary chain also includes access to The midnight miracle, a new show from creators Talib Kweli, yasiin bey and Dave Chappelle. The midnight miracle began releasing episodes in May and will continue throughout the year, with a summer hiatus. Luminary is also launching new shows and seasons from Russell Brand, Karamo Brown, Lena Dunham and Leon Neyfakh in the coming weeks, among others. All Luminary Original podcasts will continue to be available to subscribers on the Luminarys app in the 12 countries where they are currently available. With this launch on Apple, all Luminary podcasts are now also available on the Luminary Channel on Apple Podcasts in over 170 countries. The price in the US is $ 4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, or per year for $ 34.99 or about $ 2.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. International pricing is similar to US pricing. About Luminaire Luminary is a subscription podcast network with an award-winning lineup of original shows you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribers get unlimited access to the full collection of Luminary Original podcasts, featuring famous creators, diverse voices and important stories told from a new perspective. You can find original Luminary content through the Luminary app, available on iOS, Android, and the web, and it’s now available on the Apple Podcasts Luminary channel. Luminary was founded by Matt Sacks in 2018 with support from NEA. Driven by a love for podcasts, Luminary enhances the podcasting experience for listeners and creators. For more information on Luminaire, visit pressroom.luminarypodcasts.com and follow @hearluminary. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006125/en/ CONTACT: Media contacts: Liz Biber, The Lede Company Sarah Rothman, The Lede Company KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS TELEVISION AND RADIO CELEBRITY INTERNET MUSIC LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Lighting Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/15/2021 3:27 PM / DISC: 06/15/2021 3:27 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006125/en

