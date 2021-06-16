South and Bollywood actor loves flaunting his natural makeup-free look





Pooja Hegde: South and Bollywood actress loves to flaunt her natural look without makeup

Pooja Hegdes photos prove that the actor loves his natural skin without makeup. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





7878 readings

Bombay

Updated: June 16, 2021 4:03 PM 1 / 6 Pooja Hegde flaunts her natural beauty in photos Pooja Hegde is an actress from Bollywood and the South. Fans are waiting to see Pooja Hegde on the big screen in her next project, Radhe Shyam, where she faces off against Southern superstar Prabhas. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is said to be made on a very large scale. Pooja Hegde is also making headlines for the release of his other upcoming projects, including director Koratala Sivas Acharya, a telugu action drama that was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 13, 2021, but has been postponed due to the pandemic. Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus, which is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 31, 2021. Browsing through Pooja Hegdes’ official social media handle, one can easily tell that she enjoys being without makeup most often. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

2 / 6 Great success Pooja Hegde shares a photo of herself as she thanks her fans and followers for helping her reach 13 million people on social media. Photo credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

3 / 6 Recovery mornings Pooja shares a photo of herself in a no-makeup nightgown as she cuts a slice of the pie revealing that this is what her mornings of recovery look like. Photo credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

4 / 6 “Sweaty but happy” The actor shares a post-workout selfie while revealing that she is sweaty but happy. Photo credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

5 / 6 Afternoon naps Pooja gets a frank click as she succumbs to the afternoon nap. Photo credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram

6 / 6 “Happy Birthday to me” Pooja Hegde shares a photo from her birthday vacation. Photo credit: Pooja Hegde Instagram







