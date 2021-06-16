A playlist of the actor-turned-politician’s best songs – Entertainment News, Firstpost





Better known as the ‘dance superstar’ of the ’80s, Mithun Chakraborty is known for his disco dance numbers and action sequences in Bollywood films.

Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty has endearingly referred to the Indian Jackson and Mithun Da turns 71 today. Better known as the Dance Superstar of the 80s, he will always be known for his disco dance numbers and action sequences in Bollywood movies. Like many B Town celebrities, Mithun’s debut film was iconic. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film by Mrinal Sen. Mrigayaa which was released in 1976. Mithun has worked in over 300 films and has received three National Film Awards, according to Free newspaper. The actor is a former member of TMC’s Rajya Sabha, but left the Upper House in 2016 after his name surfaced in the Saradha Ponzi scam. This year he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March. Mithun’s unique pelvic thrust in the title track disco dancerwas inspired by Elvis Presley and won him many fans. Tribune writes thatit is also famous for its dance, twist, disco, break dance, hip-hop and American lock-popping machines. Mithuns, all dance-based songs were primarily composed by disco king Bappi Lahiri, who produced the grooviest songs of all time. While Mithun is a year older, here are a few of his evergreen hit songs that have already topped the music charts: ‘I’m a disco dancer’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JdEZoffm-Q This song is from the classic movie disco dancer by B Subhash. The film revolves around Mithun’s character, Jimmy, from poverty to becoming India’s best disco dancer. Sung by Vijay Benedict, this song made Mithun the idol of the nation. When this track was released, it was at the top of all major music charts in India, writes News18. ‘Jimmi Jimmi Jimmi’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUdJQSUcK_Y Sung by Parvati Khan, this song has become a rage in many countries. With Mithuns move, the music of Bappi Lahiris made this song a hit. The two have collaborated on almost every disco song and most of them have made the headlines. ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7B1_y2LAeI Another song from the movie disco dancer made the headlines. This track Yaad Aa Raha Hai also became a chartbuster. The singer of this song was Bappi Lahiri who also composed the track. ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’

This song featured in the movie Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, which also reigned in hearts and charts around the world. This party number was very popular at pubs and weddings. Although Mithun was not described as dancing in this song, his intense and passionate drumming won hearts. “Pehlé Rock and Roll”

This song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Nazia Hassan. From the movie Principal Balwaan, Mithun’s dance moves were worth watching on screen. It is again Bappi Lahiri who composed this song and the lyrics were written by Anjaan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos