Maluma creates colorful Quay eyewear line | Entertainment





Maluma has created a collection of glasses with Quay. The Latin megastar’s latest album, ‘Papi Juancho’, was the inspiration for her recent Balmain capsule collection, and it also influenced her designs for the popular and affordable Australian eyewear brand. The Grammy-nominated Colombian reggaeton star said in a statement: Quay really knew my essence and how important fashion was to me, so the process was transparent and was more about making the color and structure of the glasses a strong point. The whole collection was based purely on moods and how glasses can uplift them. I’m excited because I haven’t really focused on the accessories and I really want people to take risks with the pieces that make fashion more exciting, which to me are accessories. “ The Quay x Maluma So Much Sol line includes colored cobalt blue lenses, rainbow frames and various shapes. Jodi Bricker, CEO of Quay, added: The Quay x Maluma partnership has been in the works for quite some time, as Maluma has been wearing Quays for years and that authenticity is one of the most important things we look for in a collaborator. Maluma’s line with the French fashion house – which is popular with the Kardashians – also espoused Maluma’s “love of color” and “upbeat style” with Balmain chief designer Olivier Rousteings “passion for music “. And the ’23 PM ‘hitmaker previously explained how Olivier pushed him out of his comfort zone by including him in the design of the line. Of his collaboration with Olivier, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter said: Working with Olivier and the whole Balmain team has been an incredible creative journey for me. It was one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this trip was more exciting because Olivier pushed me to design with him, and this process was like making music connecting the dots. to create energy for the fans. The colors and styles of this collaboration were influenced by my fifth album Papi Juancho ‘, which had an avant-garde style influenced by the vibe of Miami Vice. The colors and the comfort when I made this album during the pandemic was extremely important to me because I couldn’t be on tour at the time to perform my songs, but I wanted the colors to give them great energy.

