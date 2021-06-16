Bollywood star Vidya Balan is ready to break patriarchy with Sherni



Vidya Balan

Indian actress Vidya Balan, winner of a national award, is keen on breaking patriarchy and dismantling male supremacy, but she wants to do it on her terms, one good film at a time.

In Sherni, his latest film premiering on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, Balan plays Vidya Vincent, a female ranger in a male-dominated workplace who is on duty to track a tiger on the loose.

Vidya Vincent realizes that you don’t necessarily have to roar to be a tigress, Balan said during a Zoom video call with Gulf News.

Directed by Newton’s renowned Amit Masurkar, Balan slips into the role of a reserved worker in this story of man vs. animal conflict. Her silence is often her greatest weapon in her gender imbalanced workplace filled with inherently and sometimes unconsciously sexist men.

It is unlike any character that I have played in my career so far. Vidya Vincent is reluctant and withdrawn, but she has very strong resolve. In the past, all of my characters have shown some innate strength. Here’s it’s not that obvious and so this role was an eye-opener in so many ways, Balan said.

Vidya Balan as a forest officer in ‘Sherni’

She thinks her character doesn’t feel the need to be hyper masculine to get noticed. But I love that she’s passive-aggressive and that the men in this movie are just trapped in their patriarchal mindset. They are not the only ones in this world, sometimes even women perpetuate patriarchy without even realizing it. Sometimes we don’t realize how much we women are not only victims of patriarchy, but we often carry on this tradition, Balan said. But dark topics like female complicity supporting male power are treated as satire and not heavy handed in the film, Balan said.

My director Amit is a master of satire and he completely believes in his story. His Newton is a classic example of his craft. It was a joyful experience for me to shoot in the jungle. My whole trip to Sherni has been unusual, Balan said.

Vidya Balan in “Sherni”

For the film, Balan spent time with real female forest officers and even spent nights in a forest lodge to master his character. During her efforts, she discovered that female forest officers are not an anomaly and that a significant number of them leave their mark on the ground.

I was fascinated by the life they lead. They go through intense training, which can be very exhausting. But their love for the forest and their passion for conservation binds them to their work, said Balan.

I am always drawn to strong women and playing strong female characters makes me incredibly happy.

– Vidya Balan

For those wondering, Balan isn’t a natural big cat lover, but sinking her teeth into a meaty role is something this actress, who is married to top Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, wouldn’t give up, no matter how uncomfortable the leg work is.

Balan’s Quest for Powerful Roles:

Much like Hollywood actress Kate Winslet, Balan is one of Bollywood’s fiercest performers and is known for taking on strong roles that allow her to explore her range as an actress.

In Kahaani, Balan played a pregnant widow looking for her missing husband with aplomb, while she turned on her game of seduction in The Dirty Picture in which she played a declining movie icon. In her recent film, Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on the genius of real-life mathematicians, which also premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Balan managed to sound convincing as a woman in love with the world of sums and numbers.

Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi

Over the years, she has built a reputation for carrying Bollywood movies on her own. Although the film industry is dominated by men, Balan has managed to carve out an enviable niche for himself. Sherni is no different.

Also starring Neeraj Kaabi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Sharat Saxena, this film allowed Balan to explore lands she had not previously explored as an artist. Additionally, she believes Bollywood rarely makes films about animals or the conflicts that take place between humans and beasts.

You don’t get a lot of movies set in a jungle in Bollywood. But, what you take away from Sherni will be subjective, but he addresses the human-animal conflict, brings it to light and makes you realize that you are part of nature, but nature is so much a part of us and we cannot. deny. We impact each other in ways that cannot be ignored and we need to find a balance, Balan said.

Vidya Balan in “Sherni”

The film also enters the territory of mob violence, where a group of disillusioned villagers, desperate for a tiger destroying their crops and their happiness, are dying to take the law and matters into their own hands.

During collective violence, you behave differently because they are influenced very, very easily as a group. Crowds behave differently from individuals, Balan said.

Sherni also spells a second for Balan. This is his second live web premiere in his career this pandemic.

Vidya Balan and Neeraj Kabi in “Sherni”

OTT [over-the-top or streaming platforms] have been such a great godsend! Otherwise, we risk having content broadcast only on TV. OTTs have opened Pandora’s box when it comes to content and genre. A movie like Sherni is perfect to watch as it rains in Mumbai while you sip a cup of masala chai with the family, Balan said.

She also appreciated that her film was screened in more than 240 countries at the same time. There’s another silver lining too after his time at Sherni.

I can’t pretend to be an animal lover, but I got warmed to the idea of ​​the big cats. This film helped me to humanize them and it was important to me. This role also reminds me that I’m always drawn to strong women and playing strong female characters makes me incredibly happy, Balan said.

