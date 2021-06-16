Lucian Freud’s portrait of David Hockney could fetch $ 11 million at auction – ARTnews.com





A portrait of David Hockney by Lucian Freud, two of the UK’s most coveted artists, will be featured in Sotheby’s upcoming Modern British Art Evening Sale in London, where it is expected to fetch between £ 8m and £ 12m ( 11 to 17 million dollars). ). It will be among the best lots on offer at the auction, which is scheduled to take place on June 29 at the auction house’s premises in New Bond Street. The portrait, painted in 2002 when Freud was 80 and Hockney 65, was exhibited in the Freud 2012 retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It shows a close-up of Hockney’s face, which appears to be halfway there while looking frankly towards the viewer. The two artists first met in 1962 when Freud was already well established and Hockney was still a student. For the painting, Hockey sat for Freud for over a hundred hours in the four months leading up to the British master’s big showcase at Tate Britain. “All the hours I sat there were superimposed on it; he had always added, rarely taken anything away, ”Hockney said of the completed work in homage to Freud in 2011. In Geordie Greig’s book Breakfast with Lucien released in 2013, Hockney recalled, “I loved the old-fashioned bohemianness of it all,” referring to Freud’s sloppy studio, describing it as “very attractive after all those very clean New York lofts.” “It’s hard to think of two greatest British artists who are as critically and commercially acclaimed as Lucian Freud and David Hockney,” said Tom Eddison, contemporary art director at Sotheby’s in London, calling the work de “tour de force of the portrait. This will be the first time that the painting will be auctioned. The work was first sold by Freud’s dealer Acquavella Galleries to a New York collector for an asking price of £ 3million. It only changed hands once more, selling privately to the current owner in 2015. Freud’s paintings are not often auctioned off, although Hockney’s portrait is still estimated to be well below the artist’s current auction peak. The record auction price for a Freud painting is $ 56 million, paid in 2015 for the sale of Resting Benefits Supervisor (1994) at Christie’s in May 2015. The moments of the months-long session in 2002 were documented by Freud’s longtime assistant David Dawson. Hockney will use both Freud and Dawson as subjects in a reciprocal work. That same summer, from sketches and memory, he painted a double portrait of the senior British master seated alongside his assistant on four sheets of paper.

