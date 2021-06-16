T is for Telluride | Culture & Leisure

When you think of Telluride, a few images may spring to mind: purple and white columbines flapping in a summer breeze, the snow-capped Wilson range standing proudly, or maybe that awesome hat you bought. in the free box years ago. There are the gold miners of yesteryear, the charismatic megafauna and the original inhabitants of the valleys, the Ute people.

All this and more, on a letter-by-letter journey through the alphabet, come to life on the pages of a new children’s book by local author Jill Wilson and illustrator Abby Fox. “The Telluride Alphabet,” now available for pre-order on the book’s website, thetelluridealphabet.com, isn’t just a children’s book, however.

I wanted to do it for everyone, Wilson said, noting that as a longtime librarian at Wilkinson Public Library, over the years the hangar has noticed a dearth of picture books about the area and the story. I think locals and tourists alike will be able to connect with the book and learn something about Telluride.

Each letter represents a part of what makes the canyon box so special, and paired with an alliterative adjective, the book engages readers with a musical ring and colorful illustrations. For young readers, adjectives like whimsical and captivating offer fun new words to try for size, and for older readers, historical facts provide little-known information to improve understanding of the region.

For Wilson, it was an extension of his passion for lifelong learning, a way to encourage curiosity in children aged 1 to 99.

The idea for the book actually came to Wilson one night in a dream proof, she says, that dreams really come true. One night, she woke up in the middle of the night with alliterative adjectives and remarkable nouns tumbling down in the dim light of her half-awake mind. She picked up a pen and began to write.

I couldn’t fall asleep again until I wrote them down, she recalls.

The idea simmered for a while, until Wilson applied to the Telluride Arts Small Grants Program through the Telluride Arts District, which annually offers small grants to local artists to pursue a creative endeavor. She understood this and began to work seriously to bring the dream to light. She hired her friend and Colorado artist Abby Fox to create original artwork for the book, and Fox set out to work with her pens and markers to create multi-faceted designs to accompany each letter.

For Fox, creating vibrant illustrations with multiple eye-catching elements helped include younger book lovers on the alphabetical journey.

Before the children can read words, they read the pictures, she said. Even before a child can read, he can follow the story of the pictures. This is why it was important for me to include different elements, instead of, for example, a simple columbine. It creates the story of a community, of an environment, to be discovered by the children in the illustrations.

Fox, who in addition to her pen and paper work is also an accomplished printmaker, is drawn to the analog process of creating art without the use of digital tools. In the 21st century, it is not only more and more unique but also long. Each of the illustrations in the books was drawn by hand, sometimes late at night, as Fox got the perfect palette of colors and textures from his refillable Copic markers and black pen on paper.

The porcupine page, she said, resulted in many scattered papers engraved with various porcupine designs as she struggled to properly mimic the texture of the feathers she saw in his mind. Her artistic ability, she says, is not just something she was born with, but rather the result of countless hours of careful observation, practice and artistic creation.

Instead of seeing the actual object I’m looking at when I’m drawing, I see the colors, I see the textures, she says. I don’t see just a tree. People tend to think of talent when someone is good at something, but I think it’s important for kids and adults to think of it as a skill that takes a lot of time, energy, and focus to develop this skill.

Her original art from the books is currently on display for June at The Butcher’s and Baker’s, and Shell has pieces for sale at the Telluride Arts Summer Bazaar at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse on June 26. On July 11 from 4-6 pm, Wilson and Fox will launch the book at a book launch at the Transfer Warehouse. The book launch will feature live music, refreshments, children’s activities and a book signing.

It will be as much a celebration as it will be a book launch, Wilson said. This book is for all ages, for all walks of life and for anyone who wants to take a little piece of Telluride home with them.