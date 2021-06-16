Tamilisai Soundararajan and G Kishan Reddy salute actor Chiranjeevi for COVID relief





Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Home Secretary G Kishan Reddy took to social media to praise actor Chiranjeevis’ efforts to create oxygen and blood banks.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Home Secretary G Kishan Reddy took to social media to praise Tollywood star Chiranjeevi for providing oxygen and set up blood donation camps amid the pandemic to help COVID-19 patients. Chiranjeevi and his son actor Ram Charan had set up oxygen banks in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The oxygen banks have been operational since May 26. The oxygen bank was added to the already existing Chiranjeevi blood and eye bank, which is run with the support of the actors’ fans. Praising the efforts of the actors, Tamilisai Soundararajan wrote, Living by Example with the Exemplary Services of the Famous Mega Star Who Gives Blood, Provides Oxygen to the Needy Amid a Pandemic is highly commendable. Blood donors save lives. Chiranjeevi responded to his tweet thanking Tamilisai for his kind words and noted that it allows him to work harder. Thank you for your kind and encouraging words Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuvYour appreciation gives me energy to work harder and serve the needy even better. Extremely grateful to you! Thanks once again! (sic), the tweet said. Likewise, Minister Kishan Reddy noted that Chiranjeevis’ contribution is commendable and expressed his wishes to Chiranjeevi and his team to continue their work. Saving human life is the noblest service for mankind. It is encouraging to see the commendable and selfless work done by superstar and former minister Shri @KChiruTweets garu and his team during the # Covid19 pandemic that has helped save many precious lives, the tweet read. Thanking the minister, Chiranjeevi tweeted, Thank you for your kind words @kishanreddybjpwerewolf. I’m just doing my little bit in this hour of crisis sir. Thank you for your kind and encouraging words Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv Your appreciation gives me energy to work harder and serve the needy even better. Extremely grateful to you!

Thanks once again!@Chiranjeevi_CT @ToujoursRamcharan https://t.co/CSgUahns2w Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 14, 2021 Thank you for your kind words @kishanreddybjp werewolf. I’m just doing my little bit in this hour of crisis sir. https://t.co/dUrtUJJuRp Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 13, 2021 Earlier, on World Blood Donor Day, the actor posted a tweet thanking donors for doing their part. So #WorldBloodDonorsDay congratulating all blood donors and in particular my #Blood brothers & Sisters who help save lives. It is a great chance that we can save precious lives through such simple actions and form a lifelong bond with other humans, through blood #DonateBloodSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ufTgxlDPEG Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 14, 2021 Professionally, Chiranjeevi awaits the release of the next Telugu film Acharya, co-star of actor Ram Charan.







