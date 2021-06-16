Move on, Attenborough! Penguin Town is the cuddly nature spectacle of our time | Documentary

IIt’s probably for the best that the BBC hasn’t released one of its historic nature series during the lockdown. I don’t think I could have taken it. In times of turmoil the last thing anyone wants to see is a bloody, lyrical, kill-or-be-killed reminder that all life on Earth is locked in a hellish struggle for survival that by design is guaranteed. to lose. Yes, I was fully aware that life is pain, thank you very much. Not now, Attenborough.

You feel that Netflix understands this too, because it’s the only logical explanation for the existence of its new animal show. The city of penguins. Penguin Town is about penguins that live in a town. The penguins are real (they are endangered African penguins), and the city is real (its Simons Town in South Africa). But other than that, everything is beautiful and cuddly and anthropomorphized in Heaven.

These penguins don’t just have names, they have entire stories. There are the Bougainvillea, an arrogant, married couple of penguins who live in the suburbs and are sometimes in the throes of social escalation. Theres Junior, a two-year-old troublemaker about to go manly. There is a pair of newlyweds. Even the penguin predators are labeled as the bad guys.

Chic chick … Penguin Town. Photography: Netflix

Storytelling, too, is arguably the least amazed voiceover you’ll ever hear on a wildlife show. Penguin Town is narrated by Patton Oswalt, who largely sticks to one-liners filled with ellipses. We see penguins walking to the sea, and he jokes. The beach is five blocks away, they are taking their 10,000 steps today! We see beautiful underwater footage of the penguins gorging on sardines, and he jokes: It’s like Weight Watchers upside down!

Penguin Town is therefore not exactly an intellectual showcase. What it is, however, is terrific comfort food. Danger is rare here. There are seals, and they’ve been told that seals eat penguins, but we never see it happening. A seagull attacks a penguin egg, but the tension is quickly relieved by the happy arrival of a golf ball. When something terrible happens when a couple of penguins lose their eggs and go their separate ways, say the sadness is quickly swept away by the revelation that one of the eggs has been saved. Hooray! This seems to be the model; the cruelty of the world is sometimes evoked, then dispelled without difficulty. Real documentary filmmakers would probably be appalled, but it’s probably not for them.

If you have kids, you can take comfort in knowing that Penguin Town is perfectly safe to watch. It may not seem like much, but it is. Most parents I know have experiences where their children suddenly express an interest in, say, antelopes. I know where you can see the antelopes! they exclaim, and pounce on an Attenborough documentary, only to realize with a horrific jerk that they’ve forgotten the 45 second moment an alligator rushes out of nowhere and tears the face of an antelope and David Attenborough sighs: The children of the antelopes are orphans now. Come winter, they’ll all be broken and dead.

There is none of that on Penguin Town. Are there any shots of penguins slowly walking around in packs, like the protagonists in the opening credits of Reservoir Dogs? Yes. Is there a lot of plinky-plonky music? Yes. Is one of the characters called Mrs. Wheelbarrow? Yes. But are we exposed to the unleashed savagery of the genre the BBC dynasties served with its scene of penguins trapped and awaiting death in a frozen ravine? Hopefully not. After the year we’ve all had, Penguin Town will do well.