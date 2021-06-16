Veteran actor Chandrashekhar dies aged 97: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama





Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away on the morning of June 16. The 97-year-old man died of age-related illnesses in his residence. He was hospitalized on June 11 for a day due to an age-related health problem. He is survived by two sons and a daughter and their families. The son of veteran actors Ashok Shekhar is a well-known television producer, while his grandson Shakti Arora is an actor. Chandrashekhar has appeared in over 250 films and numerous TV shows. He started his career as a junior artist and has grown into a prominent actor. He has worked in films like Surang, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, Rustom-e-Bagdad, and many more. He was also part of Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV show Ramayan in which he tried out the role of Arya Sumanta. His last film was KHot in 2000 at the age of 77. The veteran also dabbled in direction and production. His first production and production company was cha cha cha (1964) in which he also played the main role. In 1966, he produced and directed Street singer. From 1985 to 1996, he was president of the Association des Ciné Artistes. He has also served as President of the Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE) and Confederation of Indian Film Workers (AIFEC), and Vice President of the Association of Indian Film Directors. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch us for the last Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New films released , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

