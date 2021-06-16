Remembering Sathyan, a great actor of Malayalam cinema lost 50 years ago

One of the most respected actors in Malayalam cinema, Sathyan was once a teacher, WWII soldier, and police officer.

It was a summer of the 1960s. Rajani was a young girl shopping at the Rangoon Textiles store (which no longer exists) in Thiruvananthapuram. Someone said that the Sathyan actor was standing outside the nearby Cannemora Caf (which no longer exists either). Little Rajani ran to see the star. White shirt, black pants, sunglasses and a cigarette on his lips, she noticed him leaning against a car. He saw the little girl and smiled at her, she recalls. Years later, when a friend called her to tell her she was dead, she couldn’t believe it. Only that day, June 15, 1971, had she read in the morning paper that he was seriously ill.

Until then, we didn’t know he was doing so badly. None of us have, says Rajani, 50 years later. She is now a housewife in Thiruvananthapuram, watching Sathyan movies on the occasion of her death anniversary. He would have been 98 if he were alive now, a year older than communist veteran VS Achuthanandan.

Sathyan, one of the most respected actors in Malayalam cinema, died of leukemia in 1971. He had acted for 19 years after working as a soldier, policeman and teacher of Malayalam. He is known to have fought in WWII for the British when India was still under colonial rule. He is also known to have pursued the Communists during the Punnappra-Vayalar struggle of 1946 as a policeman in Travancore, in the service of Dewan CP Ramaswamy Iyer.

But later, Sathyan developed an interest in acting. In 1952 he played in Atmasakhi, his first film to be released. Malayalachalachithram.com reports that he starred in a movie before that Thyaagaseema (1951) but it did not come out.



Nana Magazine Sathyan Special Edition, 1977 / Courtesy of Bipin Chandran

He starred in 147 films, many of which were directed by KS Sethumadhavan. Together they have made many wonderful films such as Odayil Ninnu, Vazhve Mayam, Adimakal, Yakshi, Lizard openly and Anubhavangal Paalichakal. The two films for which Sathyan won the state award for best male actor Kadalpalam and Karakanakadal were led by Sethumadhavan.

My heart broke when he left. I felt so weak. I have never been so upset in my life and had no idea how I would make movies again. He was so good, says Sethumadhavan, now 90.

It was on the sets of his film Oru Penninte Kadha that Sathyan started to cough up blood and others realized that he was not well. Cinematographer Melly Irani, the makeup artist and I were all worried. Melly Irani got really upset. My brother was the producer and he called home and got his hands on some beet juice and mutton soup for Sathyan. Of course, Sathyan knew it wouldn’t help, he had cancer. But he understood the sincerity with which it was given and got it anyway, Sethumadhavan says.



Sathyan and Sethumadhavan / Courtesy of Santhosh Sethumadhavan

These were some of the best films of the time, including several adapted from great literary works. Anubhavangal Paalichakal was based on a novel written by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. Odayil Ninnu was another great work of P Kesavadev. Yakshi is the classic of Malayattoor Ramakrishnans.

Sathyan could work on many literary masterpieces. Chemmeen ( Thakazhi), Neelakkuyil (Uroob) , Aranazhikaneram ( Parappurath) and so many others were there. He also played characters who had a certain ambiguity in them. In Anubhavangal Paalichakal he was a union leader who had problems at home. In Yakshi he was a teacher who burned his face and suspected his wife of being a ghost, and in Vaazhve Mayam he played a jealous husband, says film critic GP Ramachandran.

Actors Saradha and Sheela have played the lead female roles in most of the Sathyans films. Sheela says: He was my first hero, and I worked with him until the end. He was an exceptional actor and a great human being. She’s been talking about him for a few days, she said, sharing the memories over and over again.

In a TV interview, Kaviyoor Ponnamma who played an important role in Odayil Ninnu, said everyone in the set was afraid of Sathyan. As soon as he came, everyone got up and got things right.

This was the image he had due to the kind of tough characters he played and his background in the military and police, says director Kamal, who worked as Sethumadhavan’s assistant in the early 1980s. .

Sathyan was long gone by the time Kamal joined Sethumadhavan. I was a class IX student when he died but I had seen almost all of his films of the time. I remember the first movie released after his death was Sarasayya. Before the start of the film, they played footage of his funeral march to music by Samayamam rathathil njan swarga yathra cheyunnu (I travel to the sky on the chariot of time), a Christian song that was included in the film. Aranazhikaneram. They also released clips from his various films, Kamal says.

“Not a day has passed without Sethumadhavan sir talking about Sathyan to his team,” Kamal said of his time as an AD. He said that when the master Sathyan entered the sets, it was almost as if a director entered it. Everyone would disperse and be silent. But in reality, he looked nothing like the tough characters he played. He made a lot of jokes and was a happy person. (Lead actor) Madhu sir also says this about him, adds Kamal.

Two stories that Sethumadhavan shared with the crew still bring some emotion to Kamal. One of them is the time when Sathyan starred in movies when he was seriously ill, without anyone knowing about it. He would go to the hospital periodically for blood transfers, then come back as if nothing had happened. During Oru Penninte Kadha when he coughed up blood, everyone was worried. But he said everything was fine and then went to the hospital on his own. He died by the time the last song of Anupavangal Paalichakal was shot, and someone else resembling Sathyan played his character where you only see him from behind.

It was not only his terminal illness that became a personal tragedy for Sathyan. Her three sons grew up with vision problems becoming partially or totally blind.

Another story that Kamal holds dear is that of the attitude that Sathyan showed towards his co-actors. When Manjilas (production company) approached him to play the lead role of an elderly Kunjonachan in Aranazhikaneram, he said it wouldn’t work. He said Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair should do it. When producer MO Joseph and Sethumadhavan sir said that they couldn’t make the movie without Sathyan, he said he would be a part of it, but not as the main character. Sathyan played a less important role as the son of Kunjonachans. And this give-and-take attitude was common at that time. Prem Nazir, then a star, played an even smaller role as the Sathyans son in the film. It was like that at the time. Kottarakkara ended up winning the state award for best actor that year.