When Hollywood star Gregory Peck visited Suraiya’s residence, posed for an iconic photo: “I didn’t sleep that night”





It’s not just now that Bollywood and Hollywood stars have started mingling. It’s a decades-old phenomenon that celebrates the friendship and mutual respect between the two thriving film industries. For example, did you know that Hollywood idol Gregory Peck had already spent more than an hour in the residence of actor and singer Suraiya in Mumbai? The Indian Express Archive also has a photo in the safe of the incident when Peck met Suraiya. In the image, Suraiya and Peck appear to be sharing a frank conversation while also being aware of the presence of a camera. It was reported at the time that Suraiya gave her autographed photo to Hollywood director Frank Capra at the first India International Film Festival in 1952, as a gift to Peck. Peck, it seems, received the photo. In India for a brief visit, he attended a party after an awards ceremony. Suraiya, however, was not there and he visited her residence to meet her. An article in a newspaper spoke of the meeting between Suraiya and Gregory Peck. “There was a knock on the door at eleven o’clock a bit on Tuesday evening, January 5th, and there, when it opened, Mr. Peck himself asked Suraiya’s very astonished mother with a curtsy: “Where is Suraiya, ma’am?” ” Just like that. While still hesitating, Suraiya got out of bed, her eyes wide with wonder, to greet her favorite star who stepped in and stayed chatting informally until after midnight, when he left for the night. plane from Colombo which had stopped here due to an unexpected turn of weather in Ceylon. “We talked for an hour. I didn’t sleep at all that night. No one believed I had met him. For two months, the newspapers broadcast our “love stories”. I liked that! Suraiya appeared to have later told of the incident. Apparently, during his time at the ceremony, comparisons were also made between him and Dev Anand, which Peck himself said was unfounded as both were from “the same school” of theater, the Deccan Herald reported. To the uninitiated, Suraiya was one of the most famous women of the 1940s and appeared in films such as 1857, Anmol Ghadi, Parwana, Vidya, Omar Khaiyyam, among others. Meanwhile, Gregory Peck remains one of Hollywood’s most famous figures and was popular for his work in films like Roman Holiday, The Guns of Navarone, To Kill a Mockingbird, and The Omen, among others.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos