Comedian and actor Ronny Chieng takes a virtual tour of MoFo – Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment

As part of our month-long celebration of Asia-Pacific Heritage Month (APA), MoFo hosted a comedian and law school graduate.Ronny Chieng for a virtual conversation about Asian identity, while tackling some of the issues facing the APA community with a bit of humor. Litigation partner in the New York office Hama marlier, who is the sponsoring partner of the New York Women Attorneys of Color Affinity Group and liaison for the firm’s Asian Affinity Network, introduced the moderator Rich hung, co-chair of the firm’s IP Litigation Group and partner-sponsor of the San Francisco Asian Attorneys Affinity Group. Ronny is a comedian and actor born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. He grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Singapore, and began acting in Melbourne, Australia. In 2015, he joined the cast of Comedy Central’s The daily show and his Netflix special, Asian comedian destroys America, debuted in 2019. He also starred in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians and is currently working on his sitcom, Ronny Chieng: International student, which he co-wrote. Rich opened the conversation by asking Ronny about his studies and why he chose acting over going into law. He replied quite frankly, “I was really just a bad law student. I couldn’t be hired into a firm to save my life and luckily the barrier to entry for open mic comedy is practically zero. ” In fact, he remembered applying for an internship in the MoFo Singapore office in 2008, and still had the email to prove it. When he made the decision to pursue comedy rather than law, Ronny recalled that he didn’t tell his parents about it right away because he was still studying to pass the bar he got when ‘he started his career. With his diverse background, having lived all over the world, Ronny’s view of his own cultural identity is interesting. “Culturally I feel at home everywhere… Yeah, I identify as Asian, but the funny thing about America is that we kind of use“ Asian American ”as if it was a way to create a powerful voting bloc because the disparate proportional races were too small to have any political power. But we know Asians are all very different, “he noted. Ronny also touched on some of the cultural aspects of Asia that Americans struggle to understand, such as the difference in dialects, traditions and micro-cultures, and where there may be room for more. ‘education. He was also asked about referencing Asian culture in comedy and entertainment and how to find the fine line between funny and offensive, stating that “Everyone wants the legal test for ‘it’s funny’ and “it’s crossing the line”, but there’s no legal test because it’s an art form … it’s a skill set that needs to be developed. And sometimes the point is to cross the line because you’re trying to say something big and you’re trying to make an impact. “ Rich and Ronny also spoke about the technical and soft skills that could be taken out of law school and applied to portraying stand-up comedies, Ronny’s thoughts on Asian portrayal in the entertainment industry, the challenges that Ronny faces. was faced with entering the American and Australian market as an Asian Comedian, and how he decides when and how to joke about the race. Due to the generality of this update, the information provided here may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations. Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved

