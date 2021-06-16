UC Graduates Credits Include ‘Grimm’, Reboot ‘4400’, ‘Turner and Hooch’

Jackie Decembly has taken an unconventional path to Hollywood, not that there’s necessarily a conventional path to Hollywood that begins in Youngstown, Ohio.

Decembly came to Cincinnati in 2005 to pursue graduate studies. She taught Spanish at local schools before heading west to seek employment as a TV writer.

The pursuit was successful. Decembly, 38, has several TV credits as well as two upcoming shows, one next month and one in the fall.

She explained how her trip reached its goal.

Question: Why did you choose to study at the University of Cincinnati?

Answer: I originally went for graduate school. I was in Romance languages. I got my graduate degree in Spanish Literature and Languages, and by the end of this program I had taken some creative writing courses and decided to get another bachelor’s degree in journalism, and j Got a minor in English because I’ve always loved stories and storytelling, and just decided I was going to do it.

Q: Did you start studying these things with the idea of ​​becoming a TV screenwriter?

A: No. Being in the Midwest, I have always loved television, but I had no idea how it was going to be possible. All of these TV shows took place in Los Angeles. Maybe deep inside me, but I didn’t know how to make it possible.

Q: What did you plan to do with all those UC degrees?

A: I was always trying to figure things out. After I graduated in journalism, I had all of this teaching experience. I decided to get my teaching certificate.

Q: Did you teach here?

A: I did. I taught at UC during my graduate studies. And then I taught my student at Oak Hills High School. I taught seventh grade at Mason Middle School.

Q: Did you like UC?

A: Oh, I loved it. I met my husband (Casey Penn) at UC. UC has really helped me as a writer because I have taken so many creative writing courses at UC. I had journalism and English lessons. Cincinnati was the place where I lived the longest next to my hometown, so, yes, definitely a big part of my life.

Q: Is there something about Cincinnati that you miss?

A: Oh, man, what am I not missing? I miss Graeters ice cream. I did find a store. We have Ralphs, who really is Kroger. They actually have Graeters ice cream here so that was awesome. I miss Skyline Chili. I miss being in Newport. We were always there to go to the movies or have dinner. There are a lot of things I miss about Cincinnati. It’s a big city. We didn’t leave Cincinnati until 2014. I stayed there for a while.

Q: Was it a move to Los Angeles?

A: It was to get closer to LA. My husband went to graduate school in Monterey, California. I was trying to get some experience to help me find a job in Los Angeles, and it took us to Portland, Oregon, because he had an internship, and I was on the TV show Grimm ” in Portland, and that led me to Los Angeles.

Q: Was this your first job in the industry?

A: It was, and it was totally a fluke. I wish I had taken a picture of that. I was going on Craigslist, looking for gigs, and trying to do everything TV related. I was a production assistant for a student short film, where it’s like, we can’t pay you, but we can give you food and give you money for gasoline. I did a web series which was kind of the same, carrying material and things like that. And then I saw a post for Grimm. They were entering season five and were looking for additional production assistants. I thought it was a scam. And my husband was like, the worst thing you can do is send your resume and they never respond. They responded and I went for an interview and got hired for episode one and worked all season.

Q: And then, were you working in the company?

A: It opened a lot of doors. I did a lot of commercials. I jumped on The Librarians, which was on TNT. I came back and made the start of Grimm season six. I told one of my producers that I wanted to write. I gave him my CV, and that’s how I got a call for an interview for a job in Los Angeles. It was for a Shondaland show called The Catch. It was season two, for an office production assistant. I got this job and worked in Shondaland for about two years. And I also did a show called For the People. I was the assistant executive producer for that, so I got a promotion after doing the pilot, and then I did another pilot called The Fix, and I went from the production side to the L side. writing, and I was a screenwriter on it.

Q: Were you officially a professional writer at that time?

A: A PA writer is not really a writing job. It’s like the entry level on the writing side. You help take care of the writers. It’s like an office administrator position, but then it led me to an editorial assistant. I was taking notes for the writers while they were writing the story, so I was able to be there firsthand and see how they came up with story ideas. And then it brought me closer. I got my first writing job on Turner and Hooch, which will be released in July on Disney Plus, so this was my first paid writing job.

Q: Is this your biggest gig yet?

A: Actually, I would say this is the one I’m on now. I’m on 4400 for the CW. It will be released in the fall. It’s a science fiction show. It’s a reboot. The original was early, and the CW acquired the IP.

Q: Do you bring perspective to writers’ rooms that otherwise wouldn’t be there, or are you just one talented writer among many?

A: I think I bring a different perspective. I come from a single parent family, so I was raised by a village of really strong women. I have a natural love of learning and books. Speaking another language helps me. I really like dramas, so I think I do them really well. I really love the characters and making people fall in love with them and want to follow their journey, that’s why I love TV, because you can see a character start in one place and end in another. . I write with a lot of heart. I like to write things that make you feel, but not in a depressed way, things that the average person will understand because you’ve been through this stuff.

Q: Are you a rarity in writers’ rooms, being from the Midwest and having attended Midwestern college rather than an Ivy League school?

A: I wouldn’t say rare, but I haven’t met anyone else like me in any of these rooms I’ve been to, especially with my past. I was a teacher and studied a lot of different things, and I didn’t necessarily go to an Ivy League school. A lot of these venues try to attract people who have different experiences. I can’t find a lot of Midwestern people in LA. I think in the rooms I’ve been in, I was the only person from Ohio.

Q: If you came back to UC to talk to a classroom full of aspiring Hollywood writers, what would you say to them?

A: The good thing about this industry is that there is no one way to get there, and I was just very open to experiences because you never know where the experiences will take you. I never thought that one job would have led to so many different jobs. The other thing, too, is really knowing the stories you want to tell. I have friends of mine who move with me and try to make their voices heard and the things they want to write about. But I have a very clear idea of ​​the stories that matter to me. Because it’s your voice, and that’s what makes you unique in this industry, and I think people are really drawn to that, when they can read your stuff and go, oh, she has a clear voice, a clear opinion, a clear story she means.