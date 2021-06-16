Entertainment
Where is Love Island filmed this year? Location of villa 2021 in Mallorca
We missed it in 2020, but it’s the hit with the heaviest hits in 2021. Heavily tanned stars and starlets looking for love are heading to Mallorca this summer for the latest Love Island series. , which we now know begins on June 28. .
ITV2’s biggest hit and a summer staple of the past six years, work is underway on the villa in Mallorca to secure it COVID and give it a facelift for the new series.
The news is very well received by the millions of Love Islands fans who feared the show would not run for a second year in a row due to flight restrictions, but Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that British tourists would be allowed to enter Spain removing obstacles to the series. proceed.
Where is Love Island filmed?
Love Island returns to the sleepy and sunny Balearic Islands of Mallorca and in the villa last seen in the 2019 series.
In the peaceful town of Sant Lloren des Cardassar, Villa Love Island sits on the beautiful east coast of the islands in a vast rural area far from prying eyes and romantic dreams.
This is the second villa used in the series, replacing the original location also in Mallorca after the conclusion of Series 2. Both villas are in keeping with the rustic Spanish style with a modernist touch of color inside.
How is the Love Island villa?
The current home is larger and bolder with a gym, hot tub, and lush outdoor seating area. Possessing a decorative neon aesthetic, it is certainly eye-catching offering a similar vibe to massive beach resorts popular across Europe.
The biggest difference from the original villa is the swimming pool. The Love Island villa from 2016 had the largest private swimming pool in the Balearic Islands. It turned out to be too tall: it’s hard to flirt when you’re exhausted after just one lap, or your fellow swimmers are half a mile away. This pool in the current villa is smaller and heated with ITV anticipating some scorching pool action.
Have there been any changes to the villa for series seven?
At the time of writing, ITV is keeping all renovations to the villa a secret, but builders have been seen working on the property with construction crews working hard to get the house ready for Series Seven.
After a forced one-year hiatus, ITV will certainly have some exciting announcements for the villa.
Can I rent Love Island villa and stay there on vacation?
No, unfortunately no. The villa is privately owned, so you can’t rent it out for a massive sleepover with all your friends when Love Island moves.
Where is Casa Amor and how can I rent it?
Casa Amor is the infamous second villa featured at Love Island in the third series to create a bit of spice and drama. This is where couples break up and get together with different partners in the hopes of distracting and distorting their feelings.
Like the main villa, it is located in the Mallorcan countryside and is privately owned. However, unlike the main villa, Casa Amor is available for hire when not occupied by the Love Island crew.
Coming with a private chef and driver, Casa Amor is the ultimate in luxury and just minutes from the main filming location. At a cost of between 4,572 and 7,417 per week, it can be all yours.
It is available for rent through Villa Retreats here.
Check out our entertainment center for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV guide.
