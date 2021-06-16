[VIDEO] Ariana Grande: No More Lockdown Corden Hairspray Parody





RELATED STORIES Who needs Carpool Karaoke when it’s safe to sing on the streets? James Corden enlisted Hair spray alumnae Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur for a parody of the award-winning musical Tuesday. Borrow the contagious melody of “Good Morning Baltimore”, The late show“No Lockdowns Anymore” marked the end of COVID-19 restrictions in California. The playful lyrics (as transcribed below) referred to mass blockades, Zoom meetings, and Dr Anthony Fauci. by netflix Bridgerton also got his due. For the uninitiated: Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her starring role as Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway production of Hair spray. Grande, meanwhile, played Tracy’s BFF Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC production. Hair spray live! (watch the highlights here). Despite California lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, Corden has yet to host a live studio audience. During the monologue, the host Explain that union protocols dictate that masks and social distancing remain in place at The late show for the moment. Sing along with the following lyrics, then click on the comments with your reactions to Corden Hair spray parody. Oh oh oh

I woke up today

Feel good

While it’s new

Oh oh oh

I have the vaccine

And it’s been two weeks

There is life in the streets

Hot people at brunch

And I have a hunch

The mimosas are going to be bottomless

Oh oh oh

Deactivate zoom

After 15 long months stuck on mute No more blockages

We can finally walk through the door

Sunlight is a fantasy

It still doesn’t feel real to me No more blockages

Will they always take my temperature at the door?

Shout out to our favorite MD

Antoine Fauci Oh oh oh

Look at my hair

I’m no longer afraid to have it cut

Oh oh oh

Back to the gym

Where i start to sweat

(Uh, maybe not yet)

Say “hello” in the street

Aerial kiss on the cheek

It’s been so long since I put my shoes on

So oh, oh

Let’s go to the club

Getting drunk and getting tattooed No more blockages

It’s time to get back to work inside

No more sweatpants or zoom in

While I really watch Bridgerton No more blockages

The traffic is so much worse than before

The world is a new place for me

What is a TVN?

(I have no idea) So oh oh

Has been a long wait

I’m so ready for life to start again No more blockages

I will live next year outside

We can see a movie at three

Making plans is like sex to me

This is what we were waiting for

To embrace all that life has in store

It’s time to make new memories

Once you have the vaccine

Hug your family

Feel so relieved

No confinement, we are free







