What happens next? We have answers to 10 key questions

Disneyland has provided many answers on what Anaheim theme park will look like now that the state’s pandemic restrictions have been lifted, but many questions remain about what will change over the next few months as the gradual reopening. continues.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will increase attendance, drop mask requirements for vaccinated visitors, end physical distancing, and continue with advance bookings as the state ends most health measures and COVID-19 Security Panel on Tuesday, June 15.

But there are still many questions about the capacity of the rides, masks for children, character encounters, parking lots, virtual queues, FastPass and much more. We’ve got 10 key questions answered below.

1) Will visitors always walk along the tram route to and from the car parks?

Trams between Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals car parks and parks will remain suspended for the time being. Visitors will walk to and from parks and garages along the tram route.

The Toy Story parking lot reopens on Friday, June 18. All visitors, regardless of their immunization status, will be required to wear a mask when traveling by bus between parks and the Toy Story parking lot.

2) Will the rides and attractions return to full capacity?

Disneyland will load more passengers on the rides and more visitors on the attractions. Indoor queues will be used again now that state restrictions have been lifted.

Since the parks reopened on April 30, Disneyland and DCA were required to keep indoor rides at 25% of capacity while outdoor rides could accommodate more riders as long as social distancing mandates were met. Indoor attraction queues could not be used in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.

3) Do children 11 and under who cannot be vaccinated wear a mask?

All visitors who have not been vaccinated, including children, should continue to wear masks in all indoor Disneyland locations, including restrooms and attraction lines. The exception: children 2 and under do not need to wear a mask.

Disneyland will no longer require masks for visitors who are fully vaccinated starting June 15. Unvaccinated visitors to Disneyland should continue to wear a mask except when dining.

4) Can you kiss Mickey, Goofy, and other Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters?

Not yet. Encounters with the characters will remain socially distanced for the time being in order to protect Princess Tiana, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Black Widow.

Disneyland’s physical distancing rules mean visitors can’t kiss Mickey Mouse, say hello to Goofy, or dance with Cinderella. Traditional meet-and-greet photo ops with princesses, superheroes, and villains have been replaced with impromptu moments of socially distant wave and play.

5) Will the Avengers Campus Queue and Web Slingers Virtual Queue continue?

The popular new Web Slingers ride will continue to use a virtual queue.

Disney California Adventure rolled out a queue to control access to the Avengers campus when the new Marvel-themed land debuted on June 4.

The six-hour lines to enter Avengers Campus on opening day have dropped significantly, to an average of one to four hours depending on the time and day of the week.

We’ll have to wait and see if Disney continues to use the Avengers Campus queue on a regular or sporadic basis in the future.

6) Do parkhoppers still have to wait until 1 p.m.?

Visitors to Disneyland and DCA still won’t be able to bounce between parks until later in the day.

Parkhopper tickets currently allow visitors to switch from one park to another starting at 1 p.m.

This means Disneyland parkhoppers cannot participate in the 7am Web Slingers virtual queue distribution and DCA parkhoppers are blocked out of the early morning virtual queue for Rise. of the Resistance.

7) Will Indiana Jones Adventure continue to use a virtual queue?

Indiana Jones Adventure will return to a queue starting today, June 15, and will remove the temporary virtual queue that was used after Disneyland reopened on April 30.

Indy has a massive indoor queue that couldn’t be used under state COVID-19 guidelines which have now ended.

Disneyland has rolled out a virtual queue on Indiana Jones Adventure to reduce the length of the socially remote queue for the popular Adventureland attraction. The park first used the upstairs Jungle Cruise queue as an overflow line for Indiana Jones Adventure, while the shutter ride has undergone a major overhaul.

8) Will the Rise of the Resistance pre-shows be back?

The full Rise of the Resistance hike experience is back today.

Disneyland will restore pre-show elements that were removed from the 20-minute attraction to make the ride less than 15 minutes, which was required by state COVID-19 guidelines.

9) Will other Disneyland and DCA attractions reopen soon?

A dozen Disneyland and DCA rides, shows and attractions will return next month as the parks increase their attendance capacity and abandon coronavirus measures with the end of COVID-19 restrictions at state theme parks.

What’s coming back? Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Jungle Cruise, and several other attractions are set to return soon.

10) When will the FastPass, MaxPass, Extra Magic Hours and Magic Mornings return?

Not immediately. FastPass and MaxPass services have been suspended due to the impact of COVID-19 on park operations.

Disneyland will have updates on FastPass, MaxPass, Extra Magic Hours, and Magic Mornings at a later date.

That goes for just about everything else that changed during the pandemic that has yet to return to normal at Disneyland. As always, stay tuned. Well, more details to come soon.