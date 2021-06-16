Book of Mormon gears up to reopen Broadway in November





The curtain will rise again at the Eugene ONeill Theater on Broadway, featuring The Book of Mormon resumption of performances on November 5. The musical had performed 3,748 performances at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, making it the 14th longest-running Broadway show . The Book of Mormon will also resume performances on November 15 at the Prince of Wales Theater in London’s West End and on tour of the UK from October 12 in Cardiff, Wales. The cast for all three productions will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets for the Broadway director go on sale June 28. Returning as producers are Anne Garefino, Roger Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Jean Doumanian, Roy Furman, Important Musicals LLC, Stephanie P. McClelland, Kevin Morris, Jon B. Platt, Sonia Friedman Productions and Stuart Thompson. Scott Rudin is no longer attached to the property after his departure from several Broadway projects after allegations of bullying and physical abuse were made public. With music, lyrics and a book by Robert Lopez and South Park designers Trey Parker and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon tells the story of a pair of mismatched Mormon missionaries, one serious and dedicated and the other socially awkward but well-meaning, sent to Uganda to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. Upon arrival in Africa, the missionaries discover a community struggling with poverty, AIDS and violence. Co-directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw with choreography by Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan with directing by Karen Moore, Rachel S. McCutchen and Michael P. Zaleski. After opening on Broadway on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon won 14 Tony Award nominations, winning nine including Best Musical. A look back at the original cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway A look back at the original cast of The Book of Mormon on Broadway 7 PHOTOS







