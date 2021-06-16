Entertainment
WWE and AEW Wrestlers Who Could Use Business Change | Launderer report
photo via WWE.com.
As the wrestling industry continues to benefit from the competition between WWE and All Elite Wrestling, there are several Troubled Superstars who would benefit from switching between shows.
WWE tends to let some of its more talented names fade, while AEW has too many Superstars for just two hours of national television a week. Names like Asuka, Santana, Ortiz, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet would all benefit from a big change.
Here are the WWE and AEW performers expected to be on the move in the near future.
Asuka
There isn’t a Superstar on the WWE or AEW roster that has been more underutilized than Asuka over the past few months. The former Raw Women’s Champion helped the company weather the pandemic, but is now being used as a pay-per-view warm-up.
Instead of nurturing a story between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, The Empress of Tomorrow is expected to be the face of a women’s division and possibly move on to a men’s competition for a high school or even world championship.
On AEW Dynamite, Asuka could easily hold onto the women’s title for a year before dropping it and grabbing an opportunity to fight for the TNT Championship. What better way to put the title forward than to have a bona fide star like she owns it?
The Empress deserves so much better than what WWE Creative offers her, and a jump to AEW would help her fulfill her destiny in North America.
Santana and Ortiz
As two members of The Inner Circle, Santana and Ortiz have shone at times when they have had time to speak, but they deserve so much more.
With AEW’s tag team division being one of the deepest in wrestling history, it’s hard to see both men getting the attention they deserve. If they were to make the move to WWE, they would instantly be a top team on Raw or SmackDown.
During their run with Impact Wrestling, Santana and Ortiz became known as two of the toughest competitors in the business and carried that momentum with them when they made the jump to Dynamite in August 2019.
Sadly, they were an afterthought in the Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle battle. On WWE’s red or blue marks, they would be the best stars on the mic and in the ring, creating dream matches and unforgettable moments.
Santana and Ortiz on Raw would instantly make either show more enjoyable.
Mustafa Ali and Ricochet
If you’ve missed the feud, storyline, and streak between Ali and Ricochet in the Main Event, you’ve missed out on some great lineup.
Sadly, most people didn’t see him and the talents of both men were wasted again. In AEW, they would be featured and highlighted.
Whether in a tag team or separate singles, Ali and Ricochet would instantly be two of the top names on the roster and create a real buzz around Dynamite from fans who love their abilities and think WWE made them. wrong.
With the pair finally having a chance to show their worth on the mic and in the ring, fans would face an embarrassment of wealth in AEW, with Ali and Ricochet being the biggest benefactors.
