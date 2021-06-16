The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard Review: Threes (Bad) Company





Hitmans Wifes’ bodyguard is loud, lazy, profane, and almost incoherent. It’s also sometimes quite funny, with a wacky vulgarity that made me laugh. There isn’t a bit of wit from cover to cover; instead, this trashy sequel to The Hitmans Bodyguard (2017) shamelessly rushes for the lizard brain. In the eyes of American action comedies, we are all reptiles. Four years after a traumatic encounter with assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), formerly triple-A bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) has lost his career and possibly his mind. Her therapist suggests an Italian vacation and a sabbatical from the guns and chaos. Yet hardly had he followed his advice, carrying only pepper spray and a Chekhov feather knife (old habits die hard), when he is hijacked by Darius’ wife, Sonia ( Salma Hayek), a smoky and rude con artist.

So begins a plot so slender and irrelevant that it hardly deserves to be noted, being nothing more than a framework for senseless car chases, shootings, explosions and a very high number of dead bodies. . Filming in Croatia, Italy, Britain and Slovenia, returning director Patrick Hughes encourages his stars and stuntmen to lead the show. Outrage reigns as a three-way race to stop a demented Greek billionaire (a wasted Antonio Banderas) who plans to use Croatian hackers to tinker with the European electricity grid. Which is apparently located in a single hub in the depths of the ocean.

As the screenplay by Tom OConnor (who wrote the first film), Phillip Murphy and Brandon Murphy struggle to make sense, the performers retreat to their comfort zones. For Jackson, that means being so laid back at times that he almost supine; for Reynolds, whose character suffers more abuse than a crash test dummy, that means reminding us that wisecracks are the best weapons. Morgan Freeman appears in a role I won’t spoil, and poor, seemingly unconscious cartoonist Frank Grillo plays a Boston cop turned Interpol agent with beautifully redundant solemnity. Hayek, luckily, has no illusions about Sonia, whose chaucerian manner with a curse is matched only by her double-D libido and industrial-strength vocal cords. The performance is both grueling and awe-inspiring, making Sonias’ frustrated desire for a child one of the film’s most gruesome subplots. However, hearing Sonia lament the disappointing dimensions of her vagina, I also heard the hoof noises from the next film. Takers for The Hitmans Wifes Surrogates Bodyguard? The bodyguard of the Hitman wives

Rated R for grotesque violence and dirty mouth. Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes. In theaters.

