The Royals’ Favorite Takeaways – The Queen’s Special Request, Kate’s Spices & Meghan’s Frenzy

Deep down, the royals are like all of us – and that means they love the occasional takeout.

They may have access to some of the best dishes and chefs in the world, but they still have a soft spot for some fatty fast food.

Although it wouldn’t be the Royal Family without some special requests with their take out orders.

The Queen has been said to avoid most fast food restaurants at all costs, instead of having her chefs create their own versions of classic take-out, but she makes an exception.

While Princes William and Harry are known to love a cheeky Nando, but just like the rest of the Royal Family, they struggle to deal with spicy food.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have brought different palates to the family and still indulge in their favorite dishes.

Here’s a look at each of the Royal Family’s favorite take-out options.

Kate’s tastes vary widely from the rest of her family because she loves spicy food.

While most of the royals struggle with anything too hot, the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan.

When asked what her best takeaway was in a 2017 BBC Radio 1 interview, Kate insisted, “Curry, definitely. ‘

But the royal couple can’t share their meals as Kate has explained that her husband doesn’t like her spicy tastes.

“It is not usually ordered from the palace, we tend to go and get it,” they explained, before adding jokingly: “Not ourselves”.

In May this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned how to make chapatis and helped pack boxes of curry and rice to be delivered to vulnerable families during a visit to a Sikh community group in Edinburgh.







William claimed he loved a curry as long as it wasn’t “too spicy” and then revealed his wife made them too hot.

When asked if she makes curry at home, Kate replied, “Yes, I love it.”

While Wills added, “She likes a little spice. I’m not too good with spices.”

The pair also enjoy fish and chips and were recently seen returning to their college hangout with a trip to the place they visited as students together in St Andrews.

The royal couple walked into the award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar in the coastal town of Anstruther for a 7.95 take-out haddock dinner, wrapped in paper, which they ate on a bench on the pier.

Kate reportedly told the chippy’s staff that the meal was a “trip down memory lane.”

Prince william







As stated above, William loves a good curry but can’t stand the heat.

During his appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast in March last year, the prince enjoyed a take-out curry from the footballer’s local Indian restaurant.

Speaking of his favorite food, William said: “Chicken masala, love it, some flavor – I’m not a vindaloo man, put it like that.”

Like many of us, he also confessed that he has a hard time deciding which cuisine to choose when choosing a takeaway.

“It’s a real conundrum when it comes to that. Pizza, curry or Chinese,” he admitted.

Kate also confirmed that her husband is a nightmare when it comes to choosing what to eat for dinner, although the decision is easier as he can’t stand overly spicy food.

One takeout that William really likes is that of a cheeky Nando.







The Duke met the co-founder of the South African restaurant chain, Robert Brozin, at an event and confessed he loves food.

Designating his protection order, he said: “This man here is your biggest fan, he introduced me to Nandos. That’s fine. He should buy a stake in Nandos.”

William also opened up about his love for a Nando’s in May last year during the BBC Football documentary Prince William and Our Mental Health.

Proving that he is truly a man of the people, William remarked: “Everyone loves a Nando’s.”

The future king admitted it had been a long time since he had indulged in peri-peri delights, but pointed out that it was likely to happen that day.

He joked: “Actually, the policeman who is still with me [today], he’s the one who gives me the Nando all the time. It’s his fault.”

Prince harry







Prince Harry has been spotted making a cheeky trip to Nando’s a few times – but his controversial order has raised some eyebrows.

He was introduced to the South African channel a few years ago by his personal protection officer, but just like his brother, he seems like he can’t stand the heat.

In 2013, Harry was spotted by a stunned onlooker on a ‘surreal’ nighttime visit to a West London restaurant Nando for a late-night feast.

Harry shelled out 24:05 on his take-out dinner for himself and a friend, then waited 15 minutes with two members of his personal security sitting behind.

A stunned onlooker said: “It was surreal. He was very charming and politely refused a member of staff who approached him for a photo. I was stunned to see him.”

Another witness added: “Moments after leaving the restaurant clutching his dinner in a paper bag, a member of staff jumped onto the bench Harry was sitting on and shouted, ‘I’m on the princes’ throne! No one could believe what had happened. “

However, Harry’s order sparked some controversy.

The prince ordered a chicken pitta with extra cheese, which in itself is pretty standard, but its level of spice didn’t impress anyone.

The pitta was a lemon and herbs, which is the sweetest flavor that Nando offers, so it seems he doesn’t like his chicken to be too hot.

There was also a side of creamy mash with a double chicken wrap with fries – and to wash it off, Harry ordered a soft drink and a bottle of water.

It was certainly not his first trip for Nando, as in 2009 he had ordered a similar meal from Stevenage with a group of Army friends at a branch near their base in Hertfordshire.

Meghan markle







Meghan loves to cook and is passionate about healthy eating, but a little fast food every now and then won’t hurt.

The former Suits actress previously revealed that one of her favorite dishes is fries, which she could binge on for hours.

Speaking to Best Health Canada, she said, “I could eat fries all day.”

Asked about her ability to eat French fries and stay healthy, she explained, “It’s all about balance, because I work the way I do, I never want to feel deprived.

“I think the second you do that is when you start gorging yourself on things. It’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle.”

The Queen







Queen is known to avoid most fast food and has simple tastes.

If she ever fancies takeout, she asks her royal chefs to make their own chic versions of dishes that we normally would have.

While not seen walking into a McDonald’s, the Queen would make a strange exception.

Her formal personal chef, Darren McGrady, has previously revealed that Her Majesty loves burgers, but has very special requests for how they’re served.

“It always tickled me at Balmoral, we made our own burgers,” he told Insider, after traveling with the royals to Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral Castle as part of his duties .

“They were slaughtering deer and we made deer burgers. There were wonderful cranberries and everything in them, but we never made buns.”

As well as having a bare burger with no bread, McGrady explained that the royals will eat their burgers with a knife and fork.







In his 11 years at Buckingham Palace, pizza was never served to any member of the Royal Family or their guests.

“The menus at Buckingham Palace are very traditional French, which would not go for a pizza on it,” he added.

“Her Majesty’s Victorian education dictates that the only thing you will take and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea.”

Balmoral appears to be where the Queen really enjoys indulging in take-out – and she’s known to order from a local Scottish chip shop.

According to a royal source, the Queen chooses the same takeaway when she orders and sends someone to get her chippy tea.

The insider told Fabulous Digital, “She feasts on fish and chips very occasionally while at Balmoral. A footman is dispatched to get her from the local town of Ballater.”

Prince charles







Prince Charles loves organic produce – with his Duchy Originals line selling produce grown on his Highgrove House estate.

His perfect dish is lamb with a mushroom risotto using the best porcini mushrooms.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like take out.

During a visit to Scotland in November 2019, the Prince of Wales was presented with a margherita pizza from a member of the public as he waved to the crowd, which happens to be his favorite.

Chef Erminio Di Meo, who made the pizza, said: “I wanted to give him the pizza because he’s part of this country. He was curious, he smiled and I said it was a margarita. think the prince said ‘this is my favorite’. “

Mike Tindall







Former rugby player Mike Tindall can eat a lot of food.

When his wife Zara Tindall is away from home, Mike always orders enough take out to feed them both.

In 2007, he told the Guardian: “If Zara is competing, I’ll have my only takeaway of the week. It would definitely be a Chinese – it could be a banquet for two but obviously it would be right for me. can do that quite easily. “

After losing the final of The Jump in 2015, Mike and Zara were both seen ordering takeout in Austria.

The couple visited a kebab shop for a late night treat and were seen walking away with large takeout boxes as they made their way to their hotel.