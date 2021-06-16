



Madison LeCroy reveals how she met her new boyfriend after her toxic relationship with Austen Kroll. What has she revealed about him so far?

Madison LeCroy, star ofSouthern charm, reveals how she met her new boyfriend. Fans are happy to see that she won’t be returning with Austen Kroll.Southern charm fans could very well see another Charleston relationship unfold in the new season and were overjoyed to hear that Madison LeCroy had a new man in her life. In April, Madison admitted to having a boyfriend via social media but did not name him. Now fans know it’s not A-Rod or Whitney Sudler-Smith. Madison became the villain of the show thanks to her toxic relationship with Austen and the fact that they just couldn’t let go. The mother of one of them proved that she is not just a pretty face as she often defends herself while being attacked by the men in the cast during the reunion. The hairstylist struggled for a few months after she was allegedly the source of A-Rod and J-Los’s breakup, but it looks like things are looking up for her. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related:Southern charm: Ashley Jacobs reveals two major stages in her life Madison recently opened up a little more about the new man in her life at Us weekly. The Bravo star revealed they met two months ago while visiting Scottsdale, Ariz., with a bunch of my girlfriends for a bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday. The 30-year-old revealed she didn’t know him at the time, but the two had an instant connection. Madison shared this I didn’t know him at the time, but I walk into this bar, and we immediately meet our eyes across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss it. He is absolutely magnificent. Fans immediately noted that this was more compliments than she ever paid Austen. The Mysterious Man is 6 feet 3 inches tall. Their cute encounter happened at a bar, but she was forced to leave with her group. Luckily, the new man called for his number before he lost the opportunity with his new beau to tell him he had to see her again. Their first date was in Charleston, South Carolina. The duo currently live in different parts of the country, but they make the relationship work from a distance. Southern charm viewers are hoping to catch a glimpse of him when the new season begins filming. Following:Southern charm: Kathryn goes out for a date all in black Source: Us weekly 90 Fiancé: Any Clues Michael Doesn’t Really Like Angela Deem

