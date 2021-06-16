This is the setlist of the first real Foo Fighters concert for over a year Kerrang!





Yesterday evening (June 15), the Foo Fighters played their first correct spectacle since the start of the pandemic, occurring for a little longer 600 fans vaccinated at the Canyon Club in Los Angeles. While it was would have Picked up by anti-vaccine protesters before the group took to the stage, judging by the night’s videos, it doesn’t appear the Foos were particularly baffled, tearing apart a 23-setlist of songs from absolute bangers. In addition to streaming material from the new album Medicine At Midnight, Dave Grohl and co. has also unleashed the likes of Times Like These, The Pretender, Learn To Fly, My Hero, Walk, Breakout, Best Of You and Everlong. According to setlist.fm, Monkey Wrench was also on the setlist but was not played, which is a shame but hey, when you watch the rest of the hits, it surely can’t have been this lack Read this: The 20 best Foo Fighters songs ranked In just a few days, Foo Fighters will headlining New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden for the venues reopening. And, again, fans must be vaccinated to attend. We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year, says Dave. And Madison Square Garden will feel that difficult. New York get ready for a long night of ass screaming your head together for 26 years of Foos. executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, James Dolan, added: The garden is ready to rock. We’ve been waiting for this moment 15 months and are delighted to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden. See the full list of Foos Canyon Club below: 1. Moments like these

2. No son of mine

3. The pretender

4. Learn to fly

5. Classes

6. The sky is a neighborhood

7. Shame shame

8. Rope

9. My hero

ten. These days

11. Midnight medicine (live start)

12. Market

13. Someone to love (Reprise)

14. All my life

15. Arlandria

16. Cloud detector

17. To burst

18. Skin and bones

19. This is a call

20. Dawn

21. The best of yourself Again: 22. Make a fire

23. eternal And check out the footage from the show: Quiz: What do you know about Dave Grohl? Posted on June 16, 2021 at 11:42 a.m.







