Broadview Heights native is outstanding 2021 Miss Ohio teenager

MANSFIELD – Outstanding Miss Miami Valley teenager Madison Yuzwa of Broadview Heights was named Miss Ohio’s Outstanding New Teenager on Tuesday night at the Renaissance Theater.

Yuzwa, 18, smiled and thanked the judges as outgoing defending champion Madison DeFrank pinned the crown to her head at the end of the night. She won $ 2,500.

Yuzwa performed a high-energy tumbling routine for the talent segment of the competition and won the talent award, raising $ 250.

The new title holder is a graduate of North Royalton High School. She graduated in pharmacy from Ohio State University.

After:Contestants set to compete for the Miss Ohio and Teens titles

After:Miss America 1972 Laurel Lea Schaefer back on the Miss Ohio stage

After:Here are the candidates for the Miss Ohio 2021 contest

“It’s so amazing. I’ve worked so hard over the past two years at Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen, and this year has been amazing too. I just made the Ohio State cheerleader squad. and that’s just the icing on the cake. the cake. It’s amazing, “she said.

Yuzwa said that talent is her favorite part of the program and she thinks her talent is unique. She’s been tumbling for 3 1/2 years.

“It’s exciting. It’s entertaining. It’s so much fun,” Yuzwa said after winning the title in a brief press conference on stage.

Her third year competing in Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen this week was Charm.

She will broadcast the FIT message to be confident

Her platform, which she will promote during her reign, is FIT to Be Confident – building adolescent confidence through fitness, nutrition and self-respect.

Yuz said she looks forward to performing at the national Miss America’s Outstanding Teen program in Orlando in August.

She said she and her friends love water sports.

Tuesday afternoon, Madison was enjoying some free time to practice all of her OSU cheers.

She thanked her family, her director and her best friends for supporting her.

“I am so grateful and so honored to be Miss Ohio’s next outstanding teenager,” she said, to the applause and cheers of her friends.

The Tuesday night program was full of fun, with each participant recording a TikTok video for the big screen on stage.

Meet the four finalists

The first finalist was the outstanding teenager from Miss Maple City, Lucabella Laeace of Cincinnati, winner of a $ 1,000 scholarship. She received the Children’s Miracle Network Award for raising the most money for CNT. She also received the interview award. The two awards earned him $ 250 each.

The second runner-up was the outstanding teenage Miss Shawnee Kylan Darnell of Franklin Furnace and won a $ 900 scholarship.

The third runner-up was Outstanding Miss North Coast teenager Ava Nastasi from Shelby, winner of an $ 800 scholarship.

The fourth finalist was Miss Portsmouth’s outstanding teenager Kat Sweeney of Cincinnati, winner of a $ 750 scholarship.

The fast-paced show included songs by Defrank who held the teenage title for the past two years due to the pandemic. She said she moved to California this year. She was able to attend American Idol and the MTV Awards while in LA. Singer, she plans to pursue her musical career.

Twelve other candidates were also in the running.

The emcees for the evening were Defrank, Miss Ohio 2019 and 2020 Caroline Grace Williams and former Miss Ohio 2015 and former Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen 2008 Sarah Hider.

Two nights of preliminary Miss Ohio competition Thursday and Friday will be followed, with the new Miss Ohio being chosen Saturday night at the Renaissance Theater.

[email protected]

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir