A multiverse twist and a time conspiracy – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.]

“I see a pattern. And in this diagram, I see myself. The second episode of Loki, “The Variant” wastes no time establishing the show’s apparent antagonist whose actions in the final minutes promise to have major ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first, “Glorious Purpose,” introduced the audience to TVA and the threat of variants, which, under the instruction of god-like aliens, The Time-Keepers, must be erased from existence in order to avoid that chaos does not spread over the cosmos. Of course, if there’s something that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is good at, it’s chaos. The second episode puts that to the test, while further establishing this new corner of the MCU. But all may not be as it appears regarding TVA’s mission to protect the sacred timeline.

Series creator Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron set the show’s goal to explore Loki’s free will through notions of what it means to be a hero or a villain through the role played in the stories. others. While Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) provided necessary therapy to force Loki to question himself and the roles he played, he also opened the door for Loki to question VAT and Time- Keepers. While the VAT bureaucracy appears to be nobility-based, there is the increasingly apparent existence of fanaticism within the belief in the Time-Keepers mission, particularly Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) . And the fact that Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is the only TVA member to have allegedly laid eyes on the Time-Keepers certainly raises eyebrows.

Mobius implicitly trusts Renslayer, and although he welcomes Loki’s questions priest-style, his faith in TVA and the preservation of sacred chronology remains steadfast. “If you think too much about where one of us comes from, who we really are, that sounds a bit ridiculous,” he told Loki. But Loki, as an Asgardian alien, once revered as a god, is right to question TVA’s own gods. Because if Loki could convince sentient beings to submit to his will and authority under false pretenses, then of course the Timekeepers could too. Seen from the perspective of an outsider, like Loki’s, there is something horrible about the handling of variants through VAT. They erase beings from existence, and the restoration of sacred chronology is simply murder by another name. Are Time-Keepers So Different From Thanos? Is the VAT more virtuous than the Mad Titan’s Black Order? Is the order born of death ever the right answer?

We’re led to believe that the Loki (Sophia Di Martino) variant is the Big Bad series, but his actions at the end of the episode, which give birth to a multiverse, may be right. After all, the show is premised on the idea that Loki resists being caged by the roles of hero or villain. Who can say that this trip only applies to one Loki? While the Variant Loki creates the multiverse at the end of the episode, its existence has already been confirmed by the Elder (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor strange (2016). She said, “Dark places where powers older than time lie hungry… and wait. Who are you in this vast multiverse, Mr. Strange? What may appear to be a simple continuity error may instead point to a larger plot. The Elder, in possession of the Time Stone, could easily have known about the impending birth of the multiverse, even before its creation. As she sought to prevent a branching reality in Avengers: Endgame, four years before the events of Doctor strange, this meeting with Bruce Banner may have opened his eyes to its possible necessity. His reference to powers older than time could point to the threat yet to be revealed at the center of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which can only be defeated with the help of variants.

Perhaps the “glorious goal” that Loki has spent his life pursuing is not to help TVA capture its variant, but to ensure the existence of variants within a larger multiverse. What lessons could we learn, or tragedies avoided by being able to commune with the Variants? The most recent episode also makes it clear that not all variations are the same. Their appearance, sex, age, and sometimes even their species can differ considerably from one dimension to another. As LokiTies to the larger MCU are becoming more apparent, I can’t help but wonder if this reveal is what will allow Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius ​​to show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home as the same character from Spider-man 2 (2004), without preventing the possibility for an Otto Octavius, played by a different actor, to make his MCU debut. What if (a question that has its own relevance and which is the title of the upcoming Disney + animated series) Peter Parker’s encounter with a Variant Doc Ock gives him the knowledge to prevent the same fate from happening to Octavius? In his universe? Although familiar with “Parker Luck”, this knowledge and attempt to prevent the creation of an enemy may cause him to inadvertently create his own Doc Ock.

While much of this Loki may or may not be set up is just speculation at this point, there’s a reason the main character of the show, who we want to see survive, is a variant. If we agree that VAT erasing him from existence, especially after what he has learned about himself, and his ability to change, would be cruel, then we should agree that VAT erasing other variants, equally capable of free will, would be just as cruel. Loki, the ancient god of lies, is perhaps the only one capable of seeing the truth at the moment, as the so-called sacred timeline hinders the evolution of individuals’ ability to choose their own path and create their own. stories outside the binary paths of good and evil, of order and chaos, original or variant.