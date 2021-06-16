Huge crowds, massive lines, no masks, hot temperatures – Orange County Register

A massive line to enter Disneyland meandered like a human snake through an unused transportation hub and stretched up and down Harbor Boulevard as the pandemic rules ended and visitors from outside the State got stuck in the Anaheim theme park.

The first day without pandemic restrictions at Disneyland brought massive queues, huge crowds, no masks and the end of physical distancing on a hot and sweaty day that came close to triple digits.

Disneyland dropped COVID-19 rules on Tuesday, June 15, requiring masks, physical distancing and temperature checks while increasing theme park attendance and ride capacity for the first time in 15 months.

David Cervera, a DJ and photographer from Las Vegas, posted a video of a huge line of Disneyland visitors streaming on Harbor Boulevard that didn’t start moving until 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

As the line goes, people in line leave gaps and newcomers try to cut the line, Cervera wrote on Twitter.

The fall of the rope is in 5 minutes!

Theme park enthusiast Eric Oh was on hand for the 8:55 a.m. rope drop Tuesday and posted a photo on Twitter a huge crowd in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle waiting for Disneyland to open for the day.

Disney Examiner, an online Disney magazine, posted a photo on Twitter At 11 a.m. Tuesday there were long lines stretching from the DCA entrance to the Disneyland Monorail trail with visitors waiting to enter the park.

What self-reported out-of-state vaccinated crowds look like, Disney Examiner wrote on Twitter.

Things didn’t improve much once visitors hit Disneyland or DCA. The rides were on hiatus throughout the day for long periods of time.

Toy Story Midway Mania (4 hours), Rise of the Resistance (75 minutes), Radiator Springs Racers (60 minutes), Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin (50 minutes), and Haunted Mansion (30 minutes) all experienced downtime important Tuesday, according to DL Statistics, a Twitterbot that displays real-time wait times and attraction interruptions.

Wait times were high for major attractions such as Radiator Springs Racers (2 hours), Grizzly River Run (80 minutes), Splash Mountain (75 minutes), Indiana Jones Adventure (70 minutes), and Soarin Around the World (60 minutes), according to DL statistics.

David Klatt, a Redondo Beach stock manager, had a great day at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

“The lines were not as long as the posted times and we were able to do all the major attractions,” Klatt said via email. “It would be very difficult during the normal days before COVID. The removal of social distancing made this much more normal. “

Stephanie Suarez, a sports and performance designer from Los Angeles, summed up the feelings of many Southern Californians who appreciated the six-week hiatus from the crowd while Disneyland operated under the capacity constraints of COVID-19.

farewell, physically distanced #disneyland we had fun as long as it lasted.

Goodbye Disneyland physically distanced, Suarez wrote on Twitter. We had fun as long as it lasted.

Disneyland is expected to slowly but steadily increase attendance from a state-imposed 35% capacity limit to full capacity by the fall.

As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated visitors to Disneyland were no longer required to wear face covers while unvaccinated visitors were still required to wear a mask.

Distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors was impossible, with Disneyland relying on a state-mandated honor system. No proof of vaccination was required to enter the park.

The new mask rules were confusing for families with children. Vaccinated children 12 years of age and older and unvaccinated children 2 years and younger do not need to wear a mask, but their unvaccinated siblings ages 3 to 11 do.

State guidelines still require Disneyland employees to wear masks regardless of their immunization status and maintain a physical distance of six feet. Disney employees can now wear an N95 mask or safety glasses with their company-issued mask.

Tuesday drew more people to Disneyland and the temperatures in the 90s as the park welcomed out-of-state visitors for the first time since it reopened on April 30 and reopened the Disneys Paradise Pier Hotel after a 15 month closure.

Although masks, physical distancing, and proof of vaccination were not required for visitors to Disneyland, prior reservation was still required.

Disneyland plans to keep the reservation system in place to help manage crowd levels at least until October, as the park gradually increases attendance capacity. The system allows Disney to make decisions about staffing, budgeting, marketing and a myriad of others based on anticipated attendance levels.

While the Disneyland Railroad circled the park, not everything was going full steam ahead. More than two dozen attractions and two dozen restaurants have remained closed at Disneyland and DCA. It will take time to rehire and retrain the employees needed to operate these rides and restaurants.

Dropping amusement ride capacity restrictions, physical distancing requirements, and the use of indoor attraction queues once again helped Disneyland clear the crowded walkways overrun by winding outdoor lines that had transformed some areas of the park. park in traffic jams.

New Orleans Square was no longer a massive queue with the physically distant lines for Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion returning to normal, according to MouseCat.

Web Slingers’ virtual boarding groups were gone in 5 minutes for distribution at 7 a.m., according to DL Stats. Crowds improved throughout the day in the new Marvel-themed land. The line-up for Avengers Campus was non-existent at 2 p.m., according to social media posts.

Disneyland loaded more riders on attractions as state-imposed 25% capacity limits for indoor rides ended.

Rise of the Resistance has returned to its pre-pandemic form. Disneyland restored pre-show elements of the 20-minute attraction that were temporarily removed to make the ride less than 15 minutes, which was required by state COVID-19 guidelines.

Several other attractions have reopened to handle the influx of visitors, including the Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough, Golden Zephyr, Animation Academy, and Mickeys Philharmagic.

Some things have not changed from the new normal in pandemic operations. Trams between Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking lots and parks still remain suspended as visitors are forced to walk along the tram route between parks and garages in a blazing sun.

Visitors to Disneyland and DCA still can’t embrace Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters with encounters with wave and game characters who remain socially distant for the time being to protect Princess Tiana, Captain Jack Sparrow and Black Widow.

Shannon Rona, a Pennsylvania Avengers cosplayer, posed for a photo with Iron Man taking refuge in the shade to avoid the midday sun.

They revoked the mask mandate today, Rona wrote on Twitter. I'm so excited because it's so hot.

Shannon Rona, a Pennsylvania Avengers cosplayer, posed for a photo with Iron Man taking refuge in the shade to avoid the midday sun.

They revoked the mask mandate today, Rona wrote on Twitter. I’m so excited because it’s so hot.