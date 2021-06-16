Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Premiere Date

Zo Kravitz set to make directorial debut with upcoming thriller titled Pussy island, which she also co-wrote and will co-produce, by Deadline. The film will mark her second time as a producer after Hulus High fidelity, in which she also starred. This will add to her already busy schedule as she gets ready to play Catwoman in The batman opposite Robert Pattinson and star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming COVID thriller WHO, both of which are currently in production. Channing Tatum has been selected to star in Pussy island, which will enter the next Cannes Market, where CAA Media will manage national rights and FilmNation will manage international rights.

Speaking to Deadline, Kravitz said his writing and production background High fidelity was an amazing education in storytelling. She continued: This is my first feature film, and it took many years to get to this, and I’m very excited to be entering this new phase. There is absolutely a thriller element to the movie, but it has comedy, drama, and a real heart. Basically, however, it’s a genre thriller. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kravitzes Pussy island.

So Kravitzs Pussy island Parcel

Revealed exclusively at Deadline June 16, Pussy island follows a smart young woman named Frida who works as a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles and is determined to bond with philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. Frida masterfully finds her way into Kings’ personal life and marks an invitation to an intimate gathering on her private island, eager for a wild journey. But as she discovers the beautiful surroundings, the beautiful people and the champagne-filled parties, Frida begins to feel like there is more to this island than it looks. While she can’t figure out exactly what’s going on, she does know it’s terrifying.

As Deadline noted, Kravitz has been working on a foray into directing for a few years and co-wrote a screenplay that captures the zeitgeist clash between power and gender dynamics in a genre construct. Kravitz explained to the publication that the [films] the title means a lot and revealed that she started writing her screenplay alongside ET Feigenbaum (High fidelity) in 2017. As a woman in general and a woman in this industry, I have experienced some pretty savage behavior from the opposite sex, she said. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people went, brought women, partied and hung out. The story evolved into something else, but the title ended up having multiple meanings. And that alludes to that time and place that we pretend we’re no longer in, in terms of sex politics.

People evolve and change, but there’s still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths because of past behavior, Kravitz continued. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also a playful movie and really playful in a lot of ways. I love that the title leads with this and has a heavy meaning underneath.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

So Kravitz Pussy island Throw away

Tatum is currently the only actor announced to appear in the film, and Kravitz had his eyes on him for the role for some time. The couple even developed the script and characters together, with Kravitz noting that she had decided to write the female lead role for herself, but had chosen to give it to another actress so that she could focus on her. direction. Chan was my first choice, the one I thought about when I wrote this character, she told Deadline. I just knew to Magic mike and its live shows. I felt like she was a true feminist, and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this topic.

The actor reportedly felt challenged by the prospect of working on a story rooted in gender politics. It’s terrifying to talk about anything, when you start putting your toes over the line and talking about men and women today, when things start to surface and everyone begins to have responsibilities, Tatum told Deadline, noting that he did not know Kravitz personally and was shocked to receive her call, having seen her in movies and High fidelity. BBut I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to lead.

Confused by his interest in him for the role, he intervened anyway. It was scary and liberating … It became less a thing of men and women and more of a human thing that will open people’s eyes, rather than drawing lines in the sand, you are a man, I I’m a woman, it’s us against you, he continued. It goes further in a direction that fascinates me and interests me to see how people receive this and break it down in their own lives. And what they think the movie means and how would they have made decisions.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Tatum described his character, Slater, as a wild character, an extremely engaged psychotic version perhaps but an extreme version of myself. Noting that he is very interested in witnessing the physical, mental, spiritual and energetic capacities of the humans in the film, he continued: [Slater] wants to know what people are capable of, what they want and what they are capable of when they want something. And how far are you willing to push yourself to get what you want. For me, it replaces gender, race or religion, creed. It’s insanely fascinating to me.

So Kravitzs Pussy island Production schedule and release date

By deadline, Pussy island will begin production early next year on an undisclosed tropical island. Details regarding the release of the films and their theatrical release, a streaming service, or both have yet to be revealed.

This article will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional cast details as more information on Pussy island becomes available.