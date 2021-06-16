Edgar Wrights Sparks Deep Cuts Favorite Playlist

This is one of my favorite tracks from Kimono My House, which was their escape in 1974 when they decamped to London. Kimono My House is just all killer, every song. Maybe it’s because they had two albums that didn’t go well. It was [their] last chance. The energy and invention, and the surge of ideas on the album are amazing. You really feel like they said, “Okay, if that doesn’t work, then we’re done.” Kimono My House starts roaring out of the door, and every song is just amazing.

Here in Heaven is a truly hypnotic opera love song with Russell doing an incredible falsetto. Then you read the lyrics, like a lot of people did back then. They listened to the song, then [they] read the lyrics as if it were a Chaucer’s poem. It’s like, “Okay, I have to decode this. I don’t understand what this is about.”

It’s a song about two lovers in a Romeo and Juliet suicide pact. But the guy committed suicide and went to heaven and the girl held him up. Russell, or our main character and his girlfriend didn’t live up to their end of the bargain. You listen to the song and enjoy it, but it’s like, wait, is that what it is?

Thank you but no thank you

People talk about Kimono My House like the classic album, but Propaganda is so close to being an equal. They’re about six months apart and they’re both classics. It’s that contrarian thing if you’re a super Sparks fan [to say] “I think Propagandait’s better.”

It’s a really nice song, but again you start to read the lyrics and understand what it’s about. It’s a song about kids who come home straight from school and don’t accept gifts from strangers. It’s basically like, “Don’t get in the car with scary old men after school.” But also something that is usually not the subject of a rock song, and also a rock song that has a pretty appealing melody. The repeated lyrics are “Just keep right on walking, just keep right on walking.”

They always opt for a subject that is sometimes intentionally obtuse for the song. They are never like a straightforward love song. Maybe it hurt them commercially, but on the other hand, we’re sitting here 50 years later, still unpacking it all. There are still things to tell.

Pineapple

Ron Mael is the main lyricist for Sparks, and most recently Ron and Russell just shared the credits. If you watch a Sparks album now, it just says “All the music and lyrics from Ron and Russell Mael.” But there are also songs that Russell wrote, and on the 1975 album Indiscreet, there’s a song called Pineapple. Unlike other Sparks songs where it’s like, What is it really about? This song is literally about the benefits of eating pineapple, and that’s all it is about. There is no underlying sexual current. Pineapple: Taste too healthy for me, Pineapple: it is full of vitamin C, Pineapple: for all needs, Pineapple: for all ships at sea, Pineapple: for English tea, Pineapple: for Siamese twins, Pineapple: to heal those who have sinned. “

I like girls

Sparks are quite androgynous and people are sometimes curious about their sexuality. Ron and Russell, I think, want to keep that mystique, where it doesn’t matter what particular persuasion they are.

Then you get a song on Big rhythm, which sometimes gives the impression that even though they are heterosexual, the lady protests too much. There is a song called I Like Girls. It’s funny, [Big Beat] is really their attempt to break into the US market with a hard rock sound, so they go up against all the red meat eating rock bands and on tour. The subject in many places seems incredibly cynical. Then you have a song like I Like Girls, which always makes me laugh because the sound is huge. In the intro, Russell said in a very bland voice, “Come on girls!” I just like this thing in terms of answering a question about their sexuality.