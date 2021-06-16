17 ‘iCarly’ guest celebrities you forgot were on the show





On June 17, the iCarly the reboot hits Paramount + with nearly every original cast (minus Jennette McCurdy, who refused to revert to her character Sam). And if the original show was any indication, fans might want to keep an eye out for the reboot for potential guest stars. The Nickelodeon series was known for its epic cameos from YouTubers, teenage idols, and even then-first lady Michelle Obama. Because the premise of iCarly is that Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends run a popular web show, it was only natural for celebrities to appear on the web series from time to time. And like the real iCarly The Nickelodeon show has become more and more popular, the guest stars have also started to become more and more famous. In season 6, the series landed talents like Emma Stone, Tina Fey, One Direction and more. In case you can’t remember anything from the early to mid-2000s (ditto), here’s a look back at some of the show’s most memorable celebrity moments, including Cosgrove’s favorite guest star location in history. from the Serie. Austin butler Season 1, Episode 4 “iLike Jake” Butler was already known for Hannah montana and Declassified Neds Survival Guide when he played in iCarlys first season. He played Jake, the college / terrible singer, who Carly invited on her show to impress him. Plain white T-shirts Season 1, Episode 11 “Street by Day” After Carlys’ brother Spencer saved Plain White Ts frontman Tom Higgenson from impaling a falling mall sign, Spencer asked the group to perform on the Carlys show. David Archuleta Season 2, Episode 9 “iRocked the Vote” the American Idol the finalist appeared on iCarly shortly after gaining popularity in the 2008 singing competition season. On the iCarly episode, Archuleta was a contender on fiction America sings show and he won! A little poetic justice. Fred Season 2, Episode 10 “iMeet Fred” Lucas Cruikshanks, YouTube’s popular alter ego, Fred has stopped iCarly in season 2. The plot revolves around Freddie stating that Fred’s videos aren’t funny and that losing Carlys shows a ton of fans in the process. Victoria justice Season 2, Episode 20 “iFight Shelby Marx” One year before Victorious premiered, Victoria Justice was a guest on iCarly as a character named Shelby, who agrees to fight Carly for her show. Overstreet Agreement Season 3, Episode 3 “iSpeed ​​Date” Overstreet had not yet appeared on Joy when he appeared on iCarly like Eric, one of the guys who tries to get Carly to dance. Jordan fisher Season 3, Episode 3 “iSpeed ​​Date” Another of Carly’s potential suitors in the speed dating episode is a young Jordan Fisher in one of her very first acting roles. Now, of course, he’s a Broadway star. Too bad Carly did not pass it! Jane lynch Season 4, Episode 2 “iSam’s Mom” The always entertaining Jane Lynch was the perfect choice to play Sams’ exaggerated mom. The production team would have offered Lynch the role because her stepdaughter Haden was a huge iCarly fan. Jack Black Season 4, Episode 6 “iStart a Fan War” Miranda cosgrove Rock school co-star Jack Black has quit iCarly in 2010 to play Spencers online Nemesis of the game World of Warlords. Jim parsons Season 5, Episode 1 “I Lost My Mind” the The Big Bang Theory the star took a quick break from her own popular sitcom to play a patient on iCarly who thinks he’s from the future. Michelle obama https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNUkCb1h9pU Season 5, Episode 9 “iMeet the First Lady” The former First Lady has has been played in many TV shows, including Sesame Street, Nashville, and iCarly. When she appeared on the latter, she helped Carly connect with her father who was in the military overseas. Taran Killam Season 5, Episode 9 “iMeet the First Lady” Obama undoubtedly had many Secret Service agents with her on iCarly (including some who had to sweep the studio before his arrival), but one of his fictitious agents was played by Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam. A direction Season 6, Episode 2 “iGo One Direction” Carly managed to catch One Direction for their show at the height of their popularity and even found themselves close to Harry Styles. Cosgrove recently revealed that Styles was his favorite guest star she has to work with. Tina Fey & Jimmy Fallon Season 6, Episode 7 “iShock America” After Jimmy Fallon sees some of Carlys’ sketches, he invites the iCarly crew at his show. Tina Fey also makes an appearance when she jumps into Fallons’ video chat. Fey called once the iCarly final one of the gold standards of TV finals, so he’s a big fan. I was moved to tears by the iCarly final, she said Weekly entertainment. Emma Stone Season 6, Episode 9 “iFind Spencer Friends” Emma Stone played a iCarly superfan who totally loses it when she spots Carly IRL. The cast of Pawn stars Season 6, Episode 11 “I Lost My Mind in Vegas” the Pawn stars the actors played themselves in this episode. To free Sams’ mother from prison, the iCarly the crew decided to pawn some of their beloved items, only Chumlee accidentally ate Carly’s prized potato chips.

