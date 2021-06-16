Ana de Armas has reportedly started dating Tinder vice-president Paul Boukadakis





Following her ex-boyfriend Ben afflecks Dinner filled with PDAs with her former fiance Jennifer lopez, It seems that Anne of arms is now also gone from their pandemic romance. The actress is now dating the vice president of Tinder Paul Boukadakis, according to several sources who spoke to Sixth page. De Armas apparently saw the CTO quietly for a few months after breaking up with Affleck in January. Paul and Ana were introduced by friends, a source told the store. He is based in Austin, but divides his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He spent a lot of time with Ana before she left the United States to shoot her new movie. They added that things have been going very well between them so far, and although they have only been seeing each other for a short time, he has already introduced the actress to her family members. In April, the actress was spotted walking his dog and having coffee in the Hollywood Hills with a mysterious man who looks a lot like Boukadakis. But since then the couple must have seen how their new relationship fared over long distances as, in May, de Armas had to fly to Mallorca to shoot their new Netflix movie, The gray man. Boukadakis was officially the co-founder and CEO of tech startup Wheel, a social network designed to share video stories that would resemble Snapchat. His company was acquired by Tinder in 2017 and he was named vice president of special initiatives, developing interactive content for the dating app like his choice adventure series Swipe Night. Perhaps de Armas and Boukadakis bonded around their common passion for cinema because, before entering the world of technology, he also worked as a camera assistant, produced three short films and acted in six. When de Armas and Affleck officially broke up after almost a year of dating, a source said People at the time, the breakup was mutual and something completely friendly. The couple, who reportedly broke up over the phone, had many discussions about their future and they decided to break up together. They added that although Affleck and de Armas are at different times in their lives, there is a deep love and respect. Which is good news because otherwise things could get a bit awkward later this summer when these exes reunite on the press tour for their movie. Deep waters with their new partners in tow. More great stories from Vanity Show What is Naomi Osakas’ job, really?

