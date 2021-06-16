Why her fair-skinned cast fails Latinx communities.

In the heights, director Jon M. Chus’ film adaptation of the smash hit Broadway in 2008, has received praise for its refreshing and multidimensional portrayals of the Latinx diaspora. But since the first trailer premiered in 2019, the film drew negative reactions, even prompting a public apology from its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The problem: The films lack dark-skinned Afro-Latinx in the lead roles, which critics have since called a product of colorism and anti-darkness in Hollywood and Latin communities at large.

The clip for the film’s initial trailer features protagonist Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) recounting the gentrification of the barrios as larger dance scenes from the film play in the background. All of the Latinx stars featured in the trailer are white or light-skinned, where dark-skinned Afro-Latinxes are seen in the background of the barbershop or in the many ensemble dance groups.

Although reviews of the trailer circulated on social media at the time, the pandemic ended up delaying the release of In the heights a full year after that first trailer. But with the renewed press cycle, criticism has once again come to the fore.

Where are all the major dark-skinned Afro-Latinxes? wrote Roots Felice Len, just before the films were released on June 11, referencing both the original trailer and the most recent updates, including a preview of the film’s first eight minutes. Granted, the trailer (and movie) featured black dancers, and there were certainly black women in the barbershop, but where are the dark-skinned Black Latinxes with a script?

Len also interviewed Chu and actors Leslie Grace (Nina) and Melissa Barrera (Vanessa) for her play, asking them about the criticisms leveled against In the heights to be a colorist during the casting of his leads. Response from Chus: Look, we weren’t going to do everything right in a movie. We have done our best on all fronts.

I think it’s important to note, however, that in the audition process which was a long audition process, there were a lot of Afro-Latinos there, a lot of darker skinned people. . And I think they were looking for the right people for the roles, added Barrera. And because Washington Heights is a melting pot of Blacks and Latinxes, Jon and Lin wanted dancers and large numbers to feel really true to what the community is like.

These comments did not satisfy those who were concerned about the racial makeup of the films. Each interview reaffirms that the directors, actors and producers of In the Heights don’t even have the vocabulary to talk about colorism or anti-black racism, Isabelia Herrera, art critic for the New York Times. wrote on Twitter following the interview published by Lens. * It’s time to read, listen and learn.

As the interview began to be shared widely on Twitter ahead of the films’ theatrical release and on HBO Max, criticism intensified. The reality is that black people have once again been left out of a narrative that could not exist without them, wrote Monica Castillo for NPR with regard to the film. As others have pointed out, the racial makeup was recalls the concept of crossbreeding (or racial crossbreeding) which helped define the Latinx identity as one whose value was determined by its proximity to whiteness.

So i looked #InTheHeights. Look, I have lived in the heights for almost 10 years on and off – there are NOT that many fair skinned people here, tweeted a Twitter user. The film was not dark enough for me. I’m glad it was done – but dark-skinned Latinos all exist. I am tired.

The film’s three Afro-Latinx stars, Daphne Rubin-Vega (who plays Daniela), Dascha Polanco (Cuca) and Leslie Grace, all have fair skin. And the only Black Lead, Corey Hawkins Benny, is also canonically the only non-Latinx character in the musical and film versions of In the heights.

If we were to tell stories about Latinx, we should be honest about the colorism and racism in our communities, black Puerto Rican writer (and Autostraddle editor) Carmen Phillips tweeted in response to the omission of the films. The decision to cut the plot that Ninas’ father is anti-noir from the play and the online conversations about colorism in the film are similar.

On Monday, producer / songwriter / lyricist / co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda finally broke his silence on the matter with a Twitter statement: I can hear the pain and frustration with the colourism, always feeling invisible in the comments, he wrote. I’ve heard that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino portrayal, the work seems to extract the community we so wanted to represent with pride and joy. I am really sorry.

His compatriot Boricua Rita Moreno also came to the defense of Mirandas. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to promote his new documentary produced by Miranda, Just a girl who decided to go, said Moreno, is the man who literally brought the Latino and Puerto Rican to America. There are many people who are Puertorriqueos, who are also from Guatemala, who are black and who are also blond. We are all stripes in Puerto Rico. And that’s how it is, and it would be so good if they hadn’t found this and left him alone, just for now.

Neither Morenos ‘nor Mirandas’ response completely ended the debate on In the heights and representation. When will people learn? Better, when will people hire different shades of black actors, black consultants and / or black editors, wrote podcaster Demetria L. Lucas in an Instagram post. in response to Miranda’s apologies. A high-ranking black person in the room might tell Miranda and Chu, you have a colourism / portrayal issue.

According to many Afro-Latinx critics, by failing to more accurately and deliberately portray the dark-skinned Afro-Latinx figures and the demographics of Washington Heights, In the heights did not do what Miranda, in her apologies, claims was its goal: to represent the entire Latinx community. And as Latinx media specialist Arcelia Gutirrez tweeted, My non-black Latinx friends, it is not for us to accept or reject [Lin-Manuel Mirandas] apologies Please take the time to sit down with the (extremely valid) critiques and think about what you mean when advocating for Latinx representation.

