IKEA and Grolsch remove ads from GB News





Swedish furniture giant IKEA and brewer Grolsch are among the brands that have withdrawn or suspended advertising on the channel, which they say does not match their values.

The launch of GB News has been marred by technical glitches, but it already seems to live up to its aggressively “anti-wake-up” stance. The channel has touted itself as a pro-British alternative to broadcasters, such as the BBC, which its supporters see as elite and overly liberal.

Several companies, including IKEA, said their ads were being shown on the channel without their knowledge due to the automated nature of the media buying algorithms.

In a statement, IKEA said it plans to make sure it no longer advertises on the channel.. “We have put in place safeguards to prevent our advertising from appearing on platforms that do not correspond to our humanist values,” the company added in a statement. Tweeter

Grolsch said members of the public asked for one of his ads to appear on GB News. “We have ceased all further appearance of Grolsch advertising on this channel as we seek to understand with our media partners how this happened,” the company added in a statement. Sky Media, the ad sales arm of Sky, sells ad space for GB News and around 130 other channels. Most TV ads are sold targeting certain audiences rather than specific channels, so brands won’t necessarily know which channels or programs are showing their ads. Stop Funding Hate said cider maker Kopparberg, skincare brand Nivea, OVO Energy, Octopus Energy and The Open University have also halted the ads. Activists called for a publicity boycott before the launch of GB News. “In an age when brands have more choice than ever before about where to advertise and not advertise, many will no doubt wonder if GB News is a controversy to be drawn into,” Wilson wrote. , director of Stop Funding Hate. March. “Days after the launch, GB News commentators attacked the England football team for their anti-racist stance and broadcast dangerous claims about Covid-19. It’s no surprise that so many reputable brands are pulling back and refusing to align with this, “Wilson told CNN Business on Wednesday. Greg Jackson, CEO of UK-based Octopus Energy, said in a letter to clients posted on Twitter that the company has stopped running ads on GB News, but may resume advertising in the future. . “We will monitor it and only advertise if it turns out to be truly balanced,” he added. Facebook FB Google GOOG Amazon AMZN Starbucks SBUX American Express AXP andalso advertised on the channel, according to Stop Funding Hate. CNN Business has reached out to the companies for comment. GB News did not provide comments for this story. A loss of advertising revenue could hamper the new channel, which media experts say may struggle to find an audience. Rupert Murdoch recently scrapped plans for a UK network earlier this year, saying it made no financial sense. GB News has secured 60 million ($ 84.6 million) from investors, including Discovery, which agreed to a merger with CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, and hedge fund titan Paul Marshall. GB News chairman Andrew Neil stressed that the network wanted to make money by its third or fourth year and could then expand into other national markets in Spain or Eastern Europe. British Fox News? Neil has repulsed against the idea that the channel equated to British Fox News, a network he considers to have a “hard right-wing disinformation fake news plot program.” Nonetheless, it will try to emulate the partisan American cable media format, emphasizing the big personalities that the mainstays of the BBC, Sky News and ITV have historically avoided. Hours after the launch, the network interviewed former Fox presenter Megyn Kelly, who swept the name Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have chosen for their newborn daughter. Harry and Meghan have become prime targets in Britain’s Culture Wars for their vocal stance on issues such as racism within the media and parts of the royal family. In one of his “Woke Watch” segments this week, Neil suggested that the National Trust, a UK heritage conservation charity, had drifted into “awakening” for produce a report following last year’s Black Lives Matter protests that highlighted the organization’s historic ties to the slave trade and colonialism. “We will pierce the pomp of our elites in politics, business, media and academia and expose their growing promotion of the ‘culture of cancellation’ for the threat to free speech and democracy it is, ”said Neil in his opening monologue on Sunday. Cancellation culture refers to the public shame and ostracism of those deemed to have spoken or acted in a reprehensible manner. However, right-wing commentators argue that the practice has become a way for practitioners to silence their political opponents. GB News also covered topics such as menopause, child marriage and rise of anti-Semitism , and questioned opposition Labor lawmaker Barry Gardiner about the government’s approach to refugee children, who he said lacked “legal and safe routes” to enter the UK. Julia Horowitz contributed reporting







