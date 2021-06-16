What Manifest’s Cal change could have meant for season 4





The Manifest Season 3 finale brought a major change to Jack Messina’s Cal. But how did it go and what would it have meant for season 4?

the Manifesto The Season 3 Finals ending with Jack Messinas Cal could have been a game-changer for the NBC series had it not been canceled by the network. Shortly after his disappearance, Cal returned at the end of the episode at the age of 17. It appears the character is now five years older than he was when he left. During the two-part finale, the experiments of Dr. Gumpta (Mahira Kakkar) and his science team Eureka on the rear wing of Flight 828 caught the attention of Cal, who always had much louder calls and more mysterious than those of other passengers. Determined to see the tail fin, he made his way to the facility, where it was discovered that his body was covered with strange sores. Later, against his family’s wishes, Cal touched the tail fin and disappeared without a trace. Subsequently, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Khaur) tried to return him, hoping this move would bring him back. Unbeknownst to them, Grace (Athena Karkanis) was killed by Angelina (Holly Taylor). In her final moments, she was greeted by a much older Cal, who told her he now understands what he needs to do. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Manifesto: Why Zeke’s Powers Are Different From The Passengers Apparently, the Cal actor Jack Messina recasting with Ty Doran would have been a permanent change if the series had been renewed for another season, given that Manifesto showrunner Jeff Rake has already said goodbye to Messina (via Twitter). It also means that what she saw was not a hallucination or anything. Somehow, Cal is around five years old, which puts him roughly the same age he would be at this point if the plane hadn’t gone missing. Captain Daly (Frank Deal) suddenly appearing in the cockpit (this is where he was when the plane went missing and when it was last seen in Season 1) supports the theory that the The tail fin restored Cal to the way it should have been. Manifesto didn’t provide a proper explanation for Cals’ new status quo, but it appears what happened was triggered by Saanvi and Ben putting the plane’s rear wing back into the ocean. Getting Cal back was what they wanted, but his comeback of five more years is obviously not what they expected. As to what exactly happened to him, it’s possible that the dark lightning experiments performed on the rear wing propelled Cal back in time, where he lived the next five years and gained the experience to guide passengers. through all that will follow. As previously stated, he already shared a deeper connection to the Calls than everyone else, but his messages and clues weren’t always clear to the Stone family, or to Cal himself for that matter. It may be that an older, more capable Cal turned out to be the ally they desperately needed toManifesto season 4 if the series was not canceled. This is actually perhaps the very reason why Cal who seemed to have a clue as to what was going to happen seemed so convinced he was making the right decision. More: How Manifest’s Project Eureka Could Resurrect The Major Loki Episode 2 The End Explained

About the Author Nicolas Raymond

(2537 articles published)

Nicholas Raymond is a film and television screenwriter for Screen Rant. He graduated in journalism from the University of Montevallo and is the author of the psychological thriller and time travel novel, “A man against the world”. Nicholas’ love of storytelling is inspired by his love for film noir, westerns, superhero movies, classic movies, and ancient history. Her favorite actors are Tyrone Power and Eleanor Parker. He can be reached by email at [email protected] and on Twitter at @ cnraymond91. More from Nicholas Raymond







