Disney + moves original series to Wednesday release date schedule – The Hollywood Reporter





Who said there are no slots on streaming? Disney + is moving the release dates of its original series from Friday to Wednesday. The news comes after Marvel’s Loki – which moved its premiere date from Friday June 11 to Wednesday June 9 – became the premiere of the streamer’s most-watched series. The changes will begin in July and will affect all of the worldwide original series. As such, the premiere dates will change for the original series, including the Monsters Inc. show Monsters at work (July 2 to July 7) and live comedy Turner & Hooch (July 16 to July 21), among others. (An updated release schedule is below.) Sources say the change is designed to accommodate the increased volume of original content on Disney +. The Wednesday schedule is strictly reserved for original series, including The Mandalorian and other Star wars and the Marvel TV series. The original films will continue to tilt on Fridays on the streamer. The change means that the original Disney + TV series and movies will no longer have to compete with each other for subscriber attention. It also moves the Disney + original series away from Netflix, which historically launched entire seasons of shows on Fridays. Disney + continues to focus on a weekly release schedule compared to Netflix’s binge model. Shows including The Mandalorian, High School Musical, WandaVision and the Falcon and the Winter Soldier previously launched on Friday and was set to compete for weekend attention with originals on other streaming platforms. The June 11 premiere schedule was a good example of such competition as Netflix bowed in the second half of its global success. Lupine; Disney-owned Hulu has launched the second season of its Love, Simon after, Love, Victor; and Apple launched the second series of dramas Reception before nightfall. Loki withdrew from that race and was launched two days earlier against no other major launch. Broadcast schedule models have started to emerge now that the major media conglomerates each have a live streaming service. Netflix has historically had its flag on Friday – a slot long seen as a death sentence for linear networks – with Amazon also following suit. Hulu, which varies between weekly releases and excessive releases, sees the originals bow on Wednesdays (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Fridays (Nine Perfect Strangers), although FX’s originals and next day’s deals mean the platform has a constant stream of newcomers. HBO Max and Peacock, which both launched in 2020, moved in on Thursdays – the typical Paramount + premiere date – with launches including The Stewardess, Made for Love, Hacks, Gossip Girl and even the Snyder Cut on the first one with Rutherford Falls, Girls5eva to the latter. Disney + remains a top priority for Disney. The company predicts that its spending on original movies and television series for Disney + will exceed $ 8 billion in fiscal year 2024. Amid the streaming wars, Disney has stepped up the television ramifications of its feature film franchises, spending a lot to develop its live action. Star wars and the Marvel Universes, as the company has created must-have lineup that stems from its multi-billion dollar global franchises. Disney + has nearly a dozen TV shows in the works from Marvel and Lucasfilm, in addition to a roster that includes other reboots of its feature film franchises like The Mighty Ducks, National Treasure, The Sandlot, Swiss Family Robinson, Willow, Doogie Howser, National Treasure and The beauty and the Beast. The streamer is also building a Disney-themed franchise that draws inspiration from its theme parks and extensive character library in addition to other original series like Big beanie and Hulu transfer The Mysterious Benedict Society. Here’s the updated list of premiere date changes: Monsters at work July 2 to July 7

Turner & Hooch July 16 to July 21

Behind the attraction July 16 to July 21

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life from July 23 to July 28

Turning the tables with Robin Roberts July 30 to July 28

The wonderful world of Mickey Mouse lot two from July 30 to July 28

Grow an animal from August 20 to August 18

Short circuit season two from July 30 to August 4







