Jada Pinkett Smith shares Tupac Shakur’s poem for her birthday

To celebrate what would have been Tupac Shakurs’ 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith released a rare poem written by the rap legend.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a video to social media featuring a series of deep, hand-written stanzas for her by Shakur. Smith and Shakur met while attending high school together at the Baltimore School for the Arts, where they formed a close friendship.

Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 at midnight tonight! Smith wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. As we prepare to celebrate his legacy, let us remember him for what we loved most in his own way with words. Here are a few that you may not have heard before.

According to the Red Table Talk star, Shakur likely wrote the poem while serving time at the Rikers Island prison complex in New York City after being convicted of sexual abuse in 1995 and before being shot at 25. in 1996.

Some say nothing gold can last forever / And to believe it, I don’t need any proof, Smith recites in the video. I witnessed all that was pure in me / Being changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived in my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Cooled my warm heart.

Smith said she thought the poem, Lost Soulz, was the original concept for her song Lost Souls, taken from the 1997s Gang Related soundtrack, starring Shakur and Jim Belushi.

I used to dream and fantasize / But now I’m scared to sleep / Petrified, not to live and not to die / But to wake up and still be me, Smith continues.

It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all see death one day / When the purest hearts are torn / There will be only lost souls left / On my knees, I implore God / To save me from this fate / Leave I live to see what was gold in me before it was too late.

In an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, Smith spoke to his daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, about his relationship with Shakur. When meeting at the Baltimore School for the Arts, Smith said that she and the rapper shared an instant connection and became pretty much inseparable.

“[Shakur] I would have been 50 this year, and of course, I stepped down to the past, Smith says in Tuesday’s video. Over the years, Pac has written me many letters and poems, and I don’t think this one has ever been published, honestly … I don’t think he would have bothered me sharing this with you guys.

While speaking with her family on Red Table Talk, Smith recalled the moment she learned of the deaths of her longtime friends on a trip to New York City to see him and the intense grief she experienced through the after.

A lot of people are talking about my relationship with Pac and trying to figure that out, Smith reflected during the episode.

It was a huge loss in my life because he was one of those people that I expected to be here. My nervousness is nothing more than anger … because I feel that he has left me. And I know that’s not true, and it’s a very selfish way of thinking about it, but I really believed he was going to be there for the long haul.

Read and listen to Smiths’ full birthday message for Shakur here.