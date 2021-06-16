Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith shares Tupac Shakur’s poem for her birthday
To celebrate what would have been Tupac Shakurs’ 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith released a rare poem written by the rap legend.
On Tuesday, the actor posted a video to social media featuring a series of deep, hand-written stanzas for her by Shakur. Smith and Shakur met while attending high school together at the Baltimore School for the Arts, where they formed a close friendship.
Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 at midnight tonight! Smith wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. As we prepare to celebrate his legacy, let us remember him for what we loved most in his own way with words. Here are a few that you may not have heard before.
According to the Red Table Talk star, Shakur likely wrote the poem while serving time at the Rikers Island prison complex in New York City after being convicted of sexual abuse in 1995 and before being shot at 25. in 1996.
Some say nothing gold can last forever / And to believe it, I don’t need any proof, Smith recites in the video. I witnessed all that was pure in me / Being changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived in my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Cooled my warm heart.
Smith said she thought the poem, Lost Soulz, was the original concept for her song Lost Souls, taken from the 1997s Gang Related soundtrack, starring Shakur and Jim Belushi.
I used to dream and fantasize / But now I’m scared to sleep / Petrified, not to live and not to die / But to wake up and still be me, Smith continues.
It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all see death one day / When the purest hearts are torn / There will be only lost souls left / On my knees, I implore God / To save me from this fate / Leave I live to see what was gold in me before it was too late.
In an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, Smith spoke to his daughter, Willow, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, about his relationship with Shakur. When meeting at the Baltimore School for the Arts, Smith said that she and the rapper shared an instant connection and became pretty much inseparable.
“[Shakur] I would have been 50 this year, and of course, I stepped down to the past, Smith says in Tuesday’s video. Over the years, Pac has written me many letters and poems, and I don’t think this one has ever been published, honestly … I don’t think he would have bothered me sharing this with you guys.
While speaking with her family on Red Table Talk, Smith recalled the moment she learned of the deaths of her longtime friends on a trip to New York City to see him and the intense grief she experienced through the after.
A lot of people are talking about my relationship with Pac and trying to figure that out, Smith reflected during the episode.
It was a huge loss in my life because he was one of those people that I expected to be here. My nervousness is nothing more than anger … because I feel that he has left me. And I know that’s not true, and it’s a very selfish way of thinking about it, but I really believed he was going to be there for the long haul.
Read and listen to Smiths’ full birthday message for Shakur here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]