Star Trek Picard Season 2: First Look at John De Lancie’s Q In Teaser

Jean-Luc Picard got a new lease of life – and, at the end of the first series of episodes, literally a new body – in the polarizing first season of “Star Trek: Picard”. Where is he going next? Well, the first teaser with footage from Season 2 has just dropped, and it looks like once again, Patrick Stewart’s beloved space sage isn’t so much looking for adventure as adventure. finding it. Watch the teaser below.

Q, superbly omnipotent and galactic spirit, made his appearance at the Chateau de Picard in La Barre, France. And it’s a surprisingly understated appearance: you’d think this true trickster god would find his love of Napoleonic tailoring perfectly at home in the French countryside. He’s also aged, presumably adjusting his own appearance with a snap of his fingers so as not to make Picard feel bad about his own years of progress.

You know there will be explanations as to why a true deity shows the wear and tear of years: John de Lancie is playing Q again, a role he has tried since the very first episode of “The Next Generation” in 1987. And he ‘He will once again put his beloved “my captain” on the agenda. In this first “Next Gen” episode, he put humanity to the test – are we as enlightened as we say we are? Are we really ready to travel the cosmos? Well, in the “Next Gen” series finale, he told Picard that the trial is continuing.

For season 2 of “Picard”, which will begin in 2022, Q seems to be setting in motion a plot linked to time travel. “Time is up,” says a character in a voiceover. And Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine is seen looking in a mirror only to find her Borg implants are gone! Does this mean that the story was rewritten so that it was never assimilated at all? What’s odd is that it seems she still remembers being a Borg.

Alternate history shenanigans may also explain a photo of Picard in uniform addressing some sort of Federation summit: note that, as he stands on the podium, he is flanked by a series of flags. which include the Klingon, Vulcan, Bajoran and Ferengi seals. We have known from the distant future seen in “Star Trek: Enterprise” that the Klingons join the Federation at some point. It’s already arrived ?

Returning with Stewart and Ryan from Season 1, Alison Pill (seen in a space jail suit, after committing a murder last time), Isa Briones (standing in the middle of the Lincoln Center fountain, which is understandably still there. at the dawn of the 25th century), Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady and, oddly enough, Brent Spiner. Former Data likely plays Dr. Soong (from the Soong family who invented Data) seen in Season 1. It wasn’t clear at the time if there would be more to do with this character.

Also intriguing: Check out the poster for Season 2, which appears to show today’s Los Angeles. Ahhh… so maybe we don’t see Briones standing in the middle of the Lincoln Center fountain in 2399, but rather nowadays. Frankly, it’s not clear if New York City is even present during the events of the “Trek” shows, as it may not have survived WWIII in the mid-21st century.

And here’s the poster: Is there a way it’s not Los Angeles in 2021? Also of note: “Star Trek: Voyager” established that a large part of LA fell into the sea after the Hermosa earthquake of 2047 – so it is not clear if part of the city would even be. visible in the days of “Picard”, not to mention an untouched downtown skyline.

